यहां सभी नियम बाइपास:सड़क किनारे सब्जी की दुकानें, वाहनाें की अवैध पार्किंग, कूड़ा भी डंप कर रहा निगम

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • अतिक्रमण की चपेट में 16 किलाेमीटर लंबा बाइपास, कार्रवाई के नाम पर केवल जारी हाेते रहे हैं निर्देश

जीराेमाइल से नाथनगर दाेगच्छी तक 230 करोड़ से बने 16.75 किमी लंबा बाइपास अतिक्रमण की चपेट में है। यहां सभी नियमाें की अनदेखी कर धड़ल्ले से अतिक्रमण किया जा रहा है। सड़क किनारे सब्जी की दुकानें लगी हैं। भारी वाहनाें की अवैध ढंग से पार्किंग हाे रही है।

कहीं राेड किनारे नगर निगम लगातार शहर का कूड़ा डंप कर रहा है ताे कहीं बाइपास की खाली जमीन पर कब्जा कर ढाबा और हाेटल खाेले जा रहे हैं। इतना ही नहीं, बिना प्रशासनिक अनुमति के बड़े-बड़े हाेर्डिंग्स तक लगाए जा रहे हैं। अतिक्रमण से बाइपास पर ट्रैफिक के सभी नियम ध्वस्त हाे रहे हैं।

इससे आवागमन, निर्माण व मरम्मत में हाे रही परेशानी काे लेकर निर्माण एजेंसी लगातार विभाग काे पत्र भेजता रहा। एनएच ने भी जिला प्रशासन काे जानकारी दी। डीएम स्तर पर एसडीओ व सीओ काे अतिक्रमण हटाने का निर्देश दिया, लेकिन काेई ठाेस नतीजा नहीं निकला। अब भी खुलेआम बाइपास पर कब्जे का खेल जारी है।

सबाैर के जिच्छो की ओर आगे बढ़ने पर बाइपास के दोनों किनारे धड़ल्ले से होटल व दुकानें खुल रही हैं। बाइपास की 60 मीटर चाैड़ी जमीन में 7 मीटर चौड़ी सड़क बनी है। बाकी दोनों ओर जमीन खाली है। इस खाली जमीन पर अतिक्रमण हाे रहा है। जिच्छो से गोराडीह जाने वाले रास्ते के बीच करीब एक किलोमीटर लंबे दायरे में कब्जा हाे गया है। वहीं बाइपास से इशाकचक-मिरजानहाट की ओर जाने वाली राह में भी सड़क किनारे सब्जी बिक्रेता दुकान सजा रहे हैं। इससे वहां दुर्घटना की आशंका भी बनी हुई है।
बिना अनुमति कई प्रतिष्ठानाें ने लगाए हाेर्डिंग्स
बाइपास चालू हुए डेढ़ साल बीतने काे है। लेकिन बाइपास चालू हाेने के पहले से वहां कई जगहों पर अलग-अलग प्रतिष्ठानों के होर्डिंग लगाए गए। डेढ़ दर्जन से अधिक होर्डिंग लगाने के लिए फ्रेम लगाए गए हैं। निर्माण एजेंसी जीआर इंफ्रा ने एनएच से इसकी शिकायत की थी। एनएच इंजीनियर ने जिला प्रशासन को भी जानकारी दी थी। लेकिन अब तक प्रशासन ने कोई पहल नहीं की। हालत यह है कि हार्डिंग लगाने का काम अब भी जारी है।
डंपिंग ग्राउंड मिला, फिर भी बाइपास किनारे गिरा रहे कचरा
नगर निगम की ओर से जगदीशपुर के कनकैथी में डंपिंग ग्राउंड के लिए जगह तय है। इसके बावजूद बाइपास के किनारे ही कचरा गिराया जा रहा है। नाथनगर में चंपापुल से दोगच्छी के बीच सड़क किनारे अब भी धड़ल्ले से कूड़ा गिराया जा रहा है। लाेगाें की नजरों से बचकर निगम शाम ढलने के बाद वहां कूड़ा गिरा रहा है। इससे पुरानीसराय और मिर्जापुर के लोगों को काफी परेशानी हाे रही है। कूड़ा गिराने से वहां दर्जनाें पेड़ सूख गए। लेकिन इस ओर प्रशासन का ध्यान नहीं है।

अवैध पार्किंग से आवागमन में हो रही परेशानी
बाइपास पर सड़क किनारे भारी वाहनाें की अवैध ढंग से पार्किंग भी हो रही है। जीरोमाइल के पास बने फ्लाईओवर से लेकर गोराडीह के बीच की सड़क पर ट्रकों की लंबी कतार सुबह से ही लगी रहती है। वाहनों के पार्किंग से आवागमन में भी परेशानी हो रही है। विक्रमशिला सेतु के जाम होते ही बाइपास की हालत सबसे खराब हो जाती है। वहां जाम लगने की स्थिति में भारी वाहन बाइपास पर खड़े कर दिए जाते हैं और इससे वहां भी जाम लगने लगता है। जबकि बाइपास के पास भी टीओपी खुल गया। इधर, जीरोमाइल थाना है। इसके बाद भी इसे नियंत्रित नहीं किया जा रहा है।

