बयान:हाेमगार्ड की बहाली के लिए 10 तक बनेगा रोस्टर : डीएम

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

10 वर्षों से लंबित होमगार्ड की बहाली की मांग को लेकर सोमवार को जिले के अभ्यर्थियों ने समाहरणालय के सामने धरना-प्रदर्शन किया।

जिस पर डीएम सुब्रत कुमार सेन ने आश्वासन दिया कि विज्ञापन संख्या-02/2011 के गृह रक्षा वाहिनी के होमगार्ड की बहाली की प्रक्रिया के लिए 10 फरवरी तक रोस्टर तैयार कर लिया जाएगा। इसके बाद अभ्यर्थियों ने धरना-प्रदर्शन समाप्त किया।

