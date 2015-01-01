पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्व:लाेक आस्था के महापर्व छठ से ग्रामीण अर्थव्यवस्था मुस्कुराई, चार दिनी त्योहार में 4 करोड़ का कारोबार

भागलपुर23 मिनट पहले
  • ज्यादातर पूजन सामग्री का उत्पादन जिले के अलग-अलग इलाकाें में हाेता है, खपत भी जिले में ही

महापर्व छठ काे लेकर जिलेभर में करीब 4 कराेड़ के काराेबार का अनुमान है। हालांकि काराेबार का यह आंकड़ा अभी और बढ़ने की उम्मीद है। शुक्रवार और शनिवार काे भी लाेग कई सामग्री की खरीदारी करेंगे। इसके पीछे कारण यह है कि ज्यादातर पूजन सामग्री केवल महापर्व छठ पर ही बिकती है।

इनमें सूप, नारियल, गन्ना, कद्दू, कवरंग, सुथनी, टाभा नींबू, कच्ची हल्दी, अदरख, पानी फल सिंघाड़ा, पनियाला, शकरकंद समेत कई सामग्री शामिल है। चूंकि इनमें से ज्यादातर सामग्री का उत्पादन ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में हाेता है। वहां से ही शहरी क्षेत्राें में आते हैं। अगर नारियल काे छाेड़ दे ताे अधिकतर सामान का जिले के अलग-अलग इलाके में उत्पादन होता है। चार दिनी महापर्व पर उन सामानाें का बाजार शहर से लेकर ग्रामीण क्षेत्राें तक में सजा है।

केवल भागलपुर शहरी क्षेत्र में तिलकामांझी चाैक, उल्टा पुल के नीचे से अलग-अलग चाैक-चाैराहे पर पूजा के सामान बिक रहे हैं। हर छठव्रती इन सामानाें की खरीदारी करते हैं। इससे अच्छा काराेबार हाे रहा है। काेराेनाकाल में ग्रामीण अर्थव्यवस्था में नई जान आ गई है। चेंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स के पूर्व अध्यक्ष शैलेंद्र कुमार सर्राफ ने बताया, शहर में डेढ़ करोड़ की पूजन सामग्री की बिक्री का अनुमान है।

व्यवसायी पवन केसान ने बताया, सुल्तानगंज में छठ पर 75 लाख से 1 करोड़ तक के काराेबार का अनुमान है। नवगछिया चेंबर ऑफ काॅमर्स के सचिव पवन सर्राफ ने बताया, नवगछिया में 1 कराेड़ और कहलगांव चेंबर ऑफ काॅमर्स के पूर्व अध्यक्ष अशाेक खेमका के अनुसार कहलगांव में 50 लाख के काराेबार की उम्मीद है।

^छठ से रीजनल मार्केट बूम करता है। गांवों से सामग्री आती है। जाे लोग खरीदारी नहीं कर सकते, उन्हें अन्य लाेग मदद करते हैं। भागलपुर में हर साल छठ में कराेड़ाें की बिक्री हाेती है।
-उदय प्रकाश सिन्हा, एचओडी, पीजी अर्थशास्त्र, टीएमबीयू

