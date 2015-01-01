पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:आईओ की गवाही नहीं होने से 27 साल से नवगछिया में दर्ज एससी-एसटी केस लंबित

भागलपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कोर्ट ने पीपी को दिए नालंदा और सीतामढ़ी के डीएम को पत्र लिखने के निर्देश

27 साल पहले नवगछिया के इस्माइलपुर थाने में दर्ज एससीएसटी केस में दो आईओ की गवाही न होने से कोर्ट में मुकदमा लंबित है। तारीख पर तारीख पड़ने से फाइलें मोटी हो गई तो अब कोर्ट को विशेष रूप से दखल देना पड़ा है। कोर्ट ने लोक अभियोजक (पीपी) को दोनों पुलिस साक्षियों को गवाही देने के लिए बुलाने को संबंधित डीएम को पत्र लिखने को कहा है।

28 नवंबर को हर हाल में दोनों को कोर्ट आने को कहा गया है। पीपी सत्यनारायण प्रसाद साह ने बताया, 1993 में इस्माइलपुर में दर्ज एससीएसटी केस के आईओ एएसआई इंद्रदेव प्रसाद थे। उनका नवगछिया से खगड़िया तबादला हुआ और खगड़िया से पटना। वहीं वे रिटायर हो गए। जब उनकी खोज हुई तो पता चला वे नालंदा के थाना नूरसराय के रसलपुर के रहने वाले हैं। नवगछिया एसपी ने उन्हें गवाही को भेजने के लिए नालंदा एसपी को पत्र भी लिखा, पर उनकी गवाही नहीं हुई। दूसरे आईओ एएसआई सुरेंद्र सिंह हैं। उनका भी नवगछिया से दूसरे जिले में तबादला हो गया। बाद में पता चला कि सीतामढ़ी जिले से वे नौ साल पहले ही सेवानिवृत हो गए।

