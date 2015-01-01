पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:घोटालेबाज अमित-प्रिया के मकान फ्लैट व खलीफाबाग की दुकान जब्त

भागलपुर38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तीसरे दिन चार संपत्ति जब्त, अब तक छह काे किया गया है सील
  • न्यू विक्रमशिला काॅलाेनी, कृष्णाधाम अपार्टमेंट व खलीफाबाग में चला अभियान

सीबीआई के स्पेशल काेर्ट के आदेश पर सृजन घाेटाले के मुख्य आराेपी व मनाेरमा के बेटे अमित कुमार व उनकी पत्नी रजनी प्रिया की संपत्तियाें काे जब्त करने की कार्रवाई तीसरे दिन शनिवार काे भी जारी रही। 10 बजे दिन से शुरू हुई कार्रवाई देर शाम तक चलती रही। इनमें चार संपत्ति काे जब्त किया गया।

सीबीआई ने सबसे पहले न्यू विक्रमशिला काॅलाेनी के प्राणवती लेन स्थित एक आईटीआई के समीप स्थित 1620 स्क्वायर फीट की जमीन व उस पर चदरे से बने दाे कमराें काे सील किया। चदरे वाले कमरे में एक किराएदार रहता था, जिसे अंचल प्रशासन ने खाली करा दिया। परिसर में सीमेंट के नाद बने थे।

अफसराें काे जानकारी मिली कि इस जमीन व मकान में कभी गाय का खटाल चलता था। यहां करीब एक घंटे तक जब्ती की कार्रवाई चली। ये संपत्ति सिर्फ रजनी प्रिया के नाम से है। अंचल प्रशासन की ओर से सीओ संजीव कुमार, सीआई सुबाेध तिवारी समेत अन्य अधिकारी व कर्मी माैजूद रहे। अब तक तीन दिन में दाेनाें की छह संपत्ति जब्त की गई है।
एक परिसर में मिले 5 वाहन
प्राणवती लेन स्थित 3.908 डिसमिल जमीन व इस पर बने हाॅल, एक कमरा व एक गैराज काे भी जब्त किया गया। मिस्त्री काे बुलाकर गैराज के शटर का लाॅक ताेड़वाया गया। इस परिसर से पांच वाहनाें काे जब्त किया गया। इनमें चार चारपहिया व एक स्कूटर हैं। गराज में स्कार्पियाे था। जबकि तीन वाहन बाहर ही रखे थे। पूरे परिसर में तीन ताले जड़े गए। यहां एक घंटे तक जब्ती की कार्रवाई चली। ये संपत्ति सिर्फ अमित कुमार के नाम से है।
कृष्णा धाम अपार्टमेंट का फ्लैट नं. 307 सील
साढ़े चार बजे शाम में टीम तिलकामांझी के हनुमान पथ स्थित कृष्णाधाम अपार्टमेंट में घुसी। इस अपार्टमेंट के फ्लैट नंबर 307 काे जब्त किया गया। यह खाली फ्लैट रजनी प्रिया का है। वार्ड 31 स्थित ये फ्लैट अपार्टमेंट के थर्ड फ्लाेर पर है। फ्लैट का एरिया 1234.46 स्क्वायर फीट है। देर शाम खलीफाबाग चाैक के समीप स्थित अमित कुमार के मालिकाना हक वाले एक खाली दुकान काे भी जब्त किया गया।

घाेटाले की रकम से अमित और बिपिन ने बनाई थी कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी

भागलपुर|सरकारी खजाना लूटकर सृजन महिला विकास सहयाेग समिति ने न केवल अकूत संपत्ति बनाई, बल्कि घाेटाले की रकम से अपना धंधा भी खड़ा किया। इसके लिए शहर के मुख्य बाजार में लाखाें रुपए से बेशकीमती जमीन खरीदी और वहां दुकान का निर्माण भी कराया।

घाेटाले की राशि से मनाेरमा देवी के बेटे अमित कुमार और बिपिन कुमार ने मिलकर कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी बनाई और अपना काराेबार शुरू किया। इसका खुलासा सीबीआई की ओर से जब्त की जा रही संपत्ति से हुआ है। अमित कुमार और बिपिन कुमार ने पार्टनरशिप में साई कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी बनाई।

इसके लिए जगदीशपुर अंचल के वार्ड नंबर 20 में दाे जगहाें पर जमीन ली। एक जगह 907.5 वर्गफीट जमीन 22.54 लाख रुपए में खरीदी। जबकि इसी वार्ड में 30 लाख से 2.466 डिसमिल जमीन खरीदी। दाेनाें जगहाें पर एक ही दिन जमीन खरीदी। सात नवंबर 2011 काे खलीफाबाग के रहनेवाले दाे भाइयाें पुरुषाेत्तम प्रसाद सिंह और सत्यदेव प्रसाद सिंह से वहां जमीन ली। ये दाेनाें जगह शहर के बीच में स्थित है।
बाइपास के पास भी खरीदी जमीन ताकि वहां पर काराेबार कर सकें
बाइपास का निर्माण नवंबर 2015 में शुरू हुआ था। लेकिन जब इसकी प्रक्रिया तेज हुई थी ताे इसकी भनक सृजन महिला विकास सहयाेग समिति के घाेटालेबाजाें काे लग गई। उन्हाेंने लूट की रकम से अपना व्यवसाय करने के लिए बाइपास के पास की जमीन खरीदने की याेजना बनाई। हालांकि इस दाैरान ज्यादातर जमीन पहले ही बिक गई थी।

इसलिए नाथनगर के दाेगच्छी के पास पुरानी सराय में 11.75 डिसमिल जमीन महज 4.64 लाख रुपए में खरीद ली। घाेटालेबाजाें की याेजना थी कि बाइपास चालू हाेने के बाद वहां काराेबार शुरू किया जाएगा। लेकिन बाइपास चालू हाेने से पहले ही सृजन घाेटाला उजागर हाे गया और घाेटालेबाज फरार हाे गए। ऐसी स्थिति में पुरानी सराय की वह जमीन अब तक खाली पड़ी है, जिसे संभवतया रविवार काे सीबीआई की ओर से जब्त की जाएगी और उस खाली जमीन पर बैनर लगा दिया जाएगा कि यह जमीन अटैच कर दी गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें