छह हजार रुपए मिलने थे:क्राइस्ट चर्च की 44 छात्राओं की स्कॉलरशिप अटकी, आरोप-दूसरे के खाते में भेज दी राशि

भागलपुर37 मिनट पहले
  • स्कूल प्रबंधन ने कहा-तकनीकी कारणों से नहीं गया पैसा

क्राइस्ट चर्च स्कूल की नाैवीं कक्षा की 44 छात्राओं को स्काॅलरशिप की रााशि नहीं मिली है। छात्राओं काे ई-कल्याण मेधा साॅफ्ट के जरिए छह हजार रुपए की राशि स्काॅलरशिप दी जानी थी। अभिभावकाें का आराेप है कि राशि देने में विद्यालय प्रबंधन ने जान बूझकर अडंगा लगाया है। कुछ छात्राओं की राशि दूसरे के खाते में भेजे जाने का भी आराेप लगाया गया है।

वहीं स्कूल प्रबंधन दावा कर रहा है कि राशि केवल ऐसी ही छात्राओं की नहीं आई हैं जिनका बैंक मर्जर के बाद आईएफसी काेड सहित सभी जानकारी बदल गई है। बैंक और स्कूल प्रबंधन की गड़बड़ी के बीच इन छात्राओं काे छह महीने से स्काॅलरशिप की राशि का इंतजार है।
रिया राज की राशि बीबी साेनी के खाते में गई

इसी स्कूल की एक छात्रा की राशि दूसरे के खाते में जाने का मामला भी सामने आया है। छात्रा रिया राज का खाता नंबर और आधार कार्ड हाेते हुए उसकी राशि बीबी साेनी नाम की छात्रा के खाते में भेज दी गई। रिया के पिता मनाेज कुमार यादव ने बताया कि ई-कल्याण के ऑनलाइन पाेर्टल पर ये साफ अंकित है कि रिया राज की राशि बीबी साेनी के खाते में दी गई है।

अगर किसी कारण रिया राज का खाता चालू नहीं है ताे क्या ये राशि किसी और के खाते में चली जाएगी। प्राचार्य मधु मंडल ने कहा कि राशि वापस खाते में जाएगी। ई-कल्याण मेधासाॅफ्ट के जरिए राशि औनलाइन आती है। इसमें अगर काेई तकनीकी गड़बड़ी औई है ताे उसे पाेर्टल खुलने पर ठीक किया जाएगा।

यूनाइटेड बैंक में जिनका खाता है उन्हें अधिक परेशानी

जिन छात्राओं का यूनाइटेड बैंक में खाता है उन्हें अधिक परेशानी हाे रही है। सुप्रिया कुमारी ने कहा कि हमें राशि नहीं मिली है। हमारा खाता यूनाइटेड बैंक में है। दरअसल यूनाइटेड बैंक का मर्जर पंजाब नेशनल बैंक में कर दिया गया है। कई छात्राओं का अकाउंट एक्टिव नहीं है। खाता नंबर और आईएफएससी काेड की सही जानकारी दुबारा अपलाेड करनी हाेगी। डीईओ संजय कुमार ने कहा कि हमने सभी विद्यार्थी व अभिभावकाें काे खाता एक्टिव कराने कहा है। जिन छात्राओं की किसी कारणवश राशि नहीं आई है। उन्हें सही जानकारी देने पर आ जाएगी।

