पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

उदासीनता:हाइजीन काे लेकर छात्राओं काे जागरूक करने में जिले के स्कूल पीछे

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विभाग के निर्देश के बाद भी ज्यादातर स्कूलों ने नहीं दिखाई दिलचस्पी
  • 13 प्रतिशत में ही छात्राओं के लिए कार्यक्रम हुए

छात्राओं काे माहवारी से संबंधित भ्रांतियां ताेड़ने और हाइजीन के प्रति जागरूक करने में भागलपुर जिले के विद्यालय काफी पीछे हैं। यहां के विद्यालयाें ने बीते दाे वर्ष में इससे संबंधित न काेई संवाद आयाेजित किया है और न ही काेई कार्यक्रम ही किया है। जबकि छात्राओं काे इस बारे में बताने के लिए विद्यालयाें काे विभिन्न कार्यक्रम, संवाद व प्रतियाेगिताएं करवानी थी।

इसमें नाटक, पेंटिंग, कविता और भाषण प्रतियाेगिताएं शामिल हैं। इसके अलावा स्त्री राेग विशेषज्ञ की मदद लेकर भी छात्राओं के लिए नि:शुल्क जांच शिविर आयाेजित करना था। इसमें भी जागरुकता शिविर से छात्राओं काे बेहतर स्वास्थ्य के लिए टिप्स देने थे, लेकिन विद्यालयाें ने ऐसा काेई आयाेजन करना जरूरी नहीं समझा।

दाे वर्षाें में 178 विद्यालयाें काे ये कार्यक्रम करने की जिम्मेदारी साैंपी गई थी। सिर्फ 25 विद्यालयाें में ही ये कार्यक्रम आयाेजित हाे सके। कार्यक्रम क्या है, उसमें क्या-क्या बताया गया और कितनी छात्राएं इसमें शामिल हुईं इसकी रिपाेर्ट भी विभाग काे भेजनी थी पर 13 प्रतिशत विद्यालयाें ने ही रिपाेर्ट विभाग काे भेजी। बाकी विद्यालयाें ने न ताे कार्यक्रम कराया और न ही इससे संबंधित काेई जानकारी ही दी है।

पोषण एवं स्वास्थ्य में सुधार लाना था मकसद
मुख्यमंत्री किशाेरी स्वास्थ्य कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत छात्राओं के पाेषण एवं स्वास्थ्य की स्थिति में सुधार लाने के लिए ये कार्यक्रम कराया जाना था। शिक्षा परियाेजना परिषद ने राज्य भर के चयनित स्कूलाें काे निर्देश दिया था। इसमें जिले के भी 178 स्कूलाें का चयन किया गया था। परिषद की ओर से अक्टूबर में ही ये रिपाेर्ट विभाग से मांगी गई थी। सातवीं से 12वीं तक की छात्राओं काे सालाना 600 रुपए सैनिटरी नैपकिन के दिया जाता है, लेकिन स्वच्छता के बारे में जागरूकता का अभाव है।

स्कूलाें से इस बारे में जानकारी ली जाएगी
^छात्राओं के लिए कई जागरूकता कार्यक्रम आयाेजित करवाने का निर्देश स्कूलाें काे दिया गया था। कई विद्यालयाें ने रिपाेर्ट भेजी भी है। जिन्हाेंने नहीं भेजी है उनसे जानकारी ली जाएगी।
-संजय कुमार, डीईओ

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें