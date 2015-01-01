पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे:सात माह बाद दौड़ी साहिबगंज इंटरसिटी, 1476 सीटर ट्रेन में भागलपुर से सवार हुए 400 यात्री

भागलपुर21 मिनट पहले
करीब सात माह बाद शनिवार को साहिबगंज-दानापुर इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस दौड़ी। तय समय 3.56 बजे से पांच मिनट की देरी से 4.01 बजे ट्रेन भागलपुर पहुंची। करीब 1476 सीटिंग क्षमता वाली यह ट्रेन भागलपुर से फुल होकर गई। भागलपुर में करीब 400 से ज्यादा यात्री ट्रेन में चढ़े। साहिबगंज से पटना जाने वाली यह तीसरी ट्रेन है। इससे पहले ब्रह्मपुत्र मेल और फरक्का एक्सप्रेस ही पटना तक आने के लिए थी।

इन दोनों ट्रेनों में सीटें कम रहने से यात्रियों को दिक्कत होती थी। साहिबगंज इंटरसिटी शनिवार को दोनों ओर से चली। पटना से चली इंटरसिटी भी निर्धारित समय से सात मिनट देरी से भागलपुर पहुंची। पटना के लिए एक अन्य इंटरसिटी बांका-राजेंद्रनगर एक्सप्रेस भी शनिवार रात निर्धारित समय से भागलपुर के लिए खुली। यह रविवार सुबह 5 बजे भागलपुर आएगी। यह रविवार सुबह 9.30 बजे भागलपुर से खुलेगी। रेल अफसरों ने बताया कि दोनों इंटरसिटी चलने से विक्रमशिला एक्सप्रेस, ब्रह्मपुत्र मेल और फरक्का एक्सप्रेस में पटना तक जाने वाले पैसेंजर्स का लोड कम होगा। इससे लंबी दूरी तक सफर करने वालाें का टिकट ज्यादा से ज्यादा कंफर्म हो सकेगा।

