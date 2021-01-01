पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

देह व्यापार कराने वाले गिरोह को पकड़ा:लालबाग में सेक्स रैकेट का भंडाफोड़, बबलू साह समेत तीन हुए गिरफ्तार

भागलपुर2 घंटे पहले
सेक्स रैकेट में गिरफ्तार संचालक और ग्राहक (लाल घेरे में)।
  • कटिहार और कोलकाता की दो लड़कियां कराई गई मुक्त, मिले कई आपत्तिजनक सामान
  • सेक्स रैकेट के संचालन में तीसरी बार पकड़ाया है आरोपी बबलू साह

तिलकामांझी के लालबाग मोहल्ले में पुलिस ने मंगलवार की रात छापेमारी कर सेक्स रैकेट का भंडाफोड़ किया है। मोहल्ले में फल व्यवसाय की आड़ में कमरा किराए पर लेकर मारूफचक निवासी बबलू साह उर्फ अनिल साह सेक्स रैकेट चला रहा था। पुलिस ने मौके से संचालक बबलू साह और 2 ग्राहक को गिरफ्तार किया है।

पकड़ाए ग्राहकों में तिलकामांझी का मिठाई दुकानदार सुरखीकल निवासी राजेश कुमार और मीट दुकानदार भीखनपुर निवासी शहंशाह कुरैशी शामिल हैं। साथ ही 2 लड़कियों को भी देह व्यापार के दलदल से पुलिस ने मुक्त कराया है। दोनों लड़कियां कोलकाता और कटिहार की रहने वाली है। पुलिस ने उनके अभिभावकों को सूचना दी है।

कमरे से कंडोम समेत अन्य आपत्तिजनक सामान बरामद हुआ है। बबलू साह लगातार तीसरी बार सेक्स रैकेट के संचालन में पकड़ा गया है। मामले में गिरफ्तार तीनों के खिलाफ तिलकामांझी थाने में इंमोरल ट्रैफिकिंग एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज करने की तैयारी की जा रही है।

पुलिस को लालबाग मोहल्ले में सेक्स रैकेट के संचालन की गुप्त सूचना मिली थी। जिसके आधार पर एएसपी पूरन झा के नेतृत्व में छापेमारी कर तीनों को गिरफ्तार किया। छापेमारी में तिलकामांझी थानेदार महेश कुमार, शेरनी दल प्रभारी समेत महिला पुलिसकर्मी शामिल थीं।
एक माह पहले बबलू साह ने कमरा लिया था किराए पर
बबलू साह ने बताया कि जेल से छूटने के बाद एक माह पहले लालबाग मोहल्ले में कमरा किराए पर लेकर सेक्स रैकेट चला रहे थे। मकान मालिक को फल व्यवसाय करने का झांसा देकर कमरा किराए पर लिया था। मुक्त कराई गई दोनों लड़कियों को बबलू साह अपना रिश्तेदार बताता था। साथ ही वहां आने वाले ग्राहकों को फल का व्यापारी बता कर आसपास के लोगों को परिचय दिया जाता था। रात होते ही कमरे पर एकाएक ग्राहकों के आने का सिलसिला शुरू हो जाता था तो देर रात तक चलता था। बबलू ने बताया कि एक ग्राहकों से 500 रुपए लेते थे।
पुलिस से बचाने के नाम पर सुनील लेता था पैसा
बबलू साह ने बताया कि वह सुनील नामक एक व्यक्ति को 10 हजार रुपए महीना देता था, ताकि पुलिस परेशान न करे। जब-जब सुनील को पैसे नहीं दिए, तब उसने पुलिस को सूचना देकर गिरफ्तार करवा दिया। पुलिस के नाम पर पैसे लेने वाला सुनील कौन है, इसकी भी जांच हो रही है।

कब-कब पकड़ा गया बबलू साह
6 जून 2020: डीडीसी आवास के पास चंद्रावती हाता के विद्या आश्रम वाली गली में छापेमारी कर पुलिस ने सेक्स रैकेट का भंडाफोड़ किया था। इस सिलसिले में पुलिस ने एक ग्राहक और सेक्स रैकेट चलाने वाले बबलू साह, उसकी कथित पत्नी को गिरफ्तार किया था। सेक्स रैकेट से धंधे से पुलिस ने 3 लड़कियों को भी मुक्त कराया था। इस मामले में बबलू साह 3 माह तक जेल में रहा था।
9 जनवरी 2019: जोगसर के चंडी प्रसाद लेन में शिक्षक के घर पुलिस ने छापेमारी कर बबलू साह, उसकी कथित पत्नी अनिता देवी और बेटा को सेक्स रैकेट के धंधे में गिरफ्तार किया था। वहां से पुलिस ने एक ग्राहक को भी पकड़ा था और अकबरनगर और कोलकाता की दो लड़कियों को भी मुक्त कराया था। इस मामले में बबलू और उसकी पत्नी तीन माह तक जेल में रहे थे।
6 जून 2018: इशाकचक थाने के सटे भीखनपुर गुमटी नंबर-3 स्थित शिव भवन में एक निजी स्कूल के दक्षिणी गेट से सटे मकान में छापेमारी कर पुलिस ने सेक्स रैकेट का भंडाफोड़ किया था। यह कमरा भी बबलू साह ने किराए पर लिया था और बंगाल से लड़कियों को मंगवा कर उनसे देह व्यापार करता था। उस समय बबलू साह नहीं पकड़ा गया था।

बेल कैंसिलेशन के प्रस्ताव के नाम पर हर बार खानापूर्ति
एक ही अपराध में बार-बार पकड़े जाने पर बेल कैंसिलेशन का प्रस्ताव पुलिस संबंधित कोर्ट देती है। लेकिन बबलू साह के मामले में पुलिस ने हर बार खानापूर्ति की। गिरफ्तारी के बाद पुलिस उसका फॉलोअप नहीं करती है। बेल कैंसिलेशन का प्रस्ताव फाइल में ही रह जाता है और बबलू साह जेल से निकल कर फिर सेक्स रैकेट चलाता है। जून 2020 में गिरफ्तार हुआ बबलू साह 3 माह जेल में रहकर बेल पर निकला था और फिर सेक्स रैकेट का संचालन करने लगा।

