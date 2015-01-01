पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिवम हत्याकांड:शिवम के पिता ने कहा-हमारे सब्र का इम्तिहान न ले पुलिस-प्रशासन

सुल्तानगंज40 मिनट पहले
  • 6 दिन बाद भी अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं होने से परिजनों में आक्रोश

खेरहिया के थोक खाद व्यवसायी अनुजदेव सिंह के पुत्र सुशांत कुमार शिवम से लूट और हत्या की घटना के 6 दिन बाद भी पुलिस के हाथ खाली हैं। इससे परिजनों सहित ग्रामीणों में भी आक्रोश है। हालांकि पुलिस अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए लगातार छापेमारी कर रही है। लेकिन अब तक उसे सफलता नहीं मिली है।

बुधवार को शिवम के पिता अनुजदेव सिंह ने कहा कि वारदात के 6 दिन बाद भी अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं होने से पुलिस से हमारा विश्वास उठते जा रहा है। पुलिस और प्रशासन हमारे सब्र का इम्तिहान न ले। इकलौते बेटे को खोने के बाद मुझ पर और मेरे परिवार पर क्या बीत रहा है। इसे सहज महसूस किया जा सकता है। शिवम की हत्या के बाद मेरा परिवार पूरी तरह टूट गया है। पत्नी और मां बीमार हैं। बेटियों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है और पुलिस अब तक केवल आश्वासन ही दे रही है। वहीं विधि व्यवस्था डीएसपी नेसार अहमद शाह ने कहा कि अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस हर बिंदु पर जांच कर रही है। अपराधी किसी भी सूरत में बख्शे नहीं जाएंगे। जल्द ही वे गिरफ्तार होंगे।

लूट के दौरान गोली मार कर दी थी हत्या
शिवम से 25 लाख रुपए लूटने के बाद अपराधियों ने उसकी गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी। अपराधियों ने घटना को उस समय अंजाम दिया था, जब शिवम स्कूटी से रतनगंज के खाद विक्रेता अमन कुमार के साथ भवनाथपुर केनरा बैंक में रुपए जमा करने जा रहा था। इसी बीच भवनाथपुर बगीचा के पास लूटपाट के दौरान उसके सीने में गोली मार दी थी। पिता उसे इलाज के लिए मायागंज अस्पताल लेकर आ रहे थे, लेकिन अस्पताल के गेट पर ही शिवम ने दम तोड़ दिया था।

ग्रामीणों ने दी आंदोलन की चेतावनी
इधर, खेरेहिया के ग्रामीणों ने अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं होने पर आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी है। वहीं बुधवार कोवंचित समाज पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष रतन मंडल शिवम के परिजनों से मिले और उन्हें सांत्वना दी। उन्होंने पुलिस प्रशासन से मांग की कि अपराधियों को जल्द गिरफ्तार किया जाए। कहा कि अपराधी खुलेआम घटना को अंजाम दे रहे हैं जिससे लोगों में भय है। महेश राय ने कहा कि चरणबद्ध तरीके से अनशन और धरना प्रदर्शन करेंगे।

