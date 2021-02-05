पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रंगदार की गोलीबारी के विरोध में बाजार बंद:नाथनगर में चलाई थी गोली, SSP बोले- दुकानें बंद कर अपराधी का हौसला न बढ़ाएं

भागलपुर5 मिनट पहले
भागलपुर के नाथनगर में गश्त लगाती पुलिस। - Dainik Bhaskar
भागलपुर के नाथनगर में गश्त लगाती पुलिस।

रंगदारी नहीं देने पर खाद-बीज व्यवसायी की दुकान पर चढ़कर अपराधियों द्वारा फायरिंग करने के विरोध में व्यवसायियों ने शुक्रवार को बाजार बंद रखा। मामला भागलपुर के नाथनगर थाना क्षेत्र के स्टेशन रोड स्थित मुख्य बाजार का है। घटना के संबंध में नसरतखानी निवासी खाद-बीज व्यवसायी बलवीर मंडल ने बताया कि दुकान पर चढ़कर फायरिंग करने की घटना गुरुवार की दोपहर उस समय घटी जब वे अपनी दुकान पर बैठे थे। तभी स्थानीय अपराधी रुपेश यादव अपने एक सहयोगी के साथ उनकी दुकान पर आया और रंगदारी मांगी। नहीं देने पर फायरिंग करने लगा। आवाज सुनकर वहां अन्य व्यवसायी जुटने लगे। रुपेश यादव वहां से फरार हो गया। यह पूरी घटना वहां लगे CCTV कैमरे में कैद हो गई जिसमें रुपेश यादव गोली चलाते हुए पाया गया। दुकानें बंद करने की सूचना मिलने पर SSP पूरन झा वहां पहुंचे और उन्होंने व्यवसायियों से दुकानें खोलने की अपील की। कहा कि अपराधियों का डटकर मुकाबला करें ना कि दुकानें बंद कर अपराधियों के हौसले को बढ़ाएं।

SSP ने व्यवसायियों को समझाते हुए कहा कि आपलोग एक छोटे से अपराधी को बड़ा अपराधी ना बनाएं। पुलिस यहां गश्ती करेगी और अगर अपराधी दोबारा इस तरह की हरकत करता है या आता है तो आप लोग तुरंत इसकी सूचना स्थानीय पुलिस को दें या मुझे सूचित करें। फिलहाल घटनास्थल पर पुलिस गश्ती कर रही है लेकिन स्थानीय लोग, खासकर व्यवसायी दहशत में हैं।

स्थानीय लोगों और दुकानदारों ने रुपेश यादव के घर पर जाकर उसके घरवालों को चेताया और कहा कि अगली बार अगर ऐसी हरकत हुई तो हमलोग चुप नहीं बैठेंगे। उस वक्त रुपेश यादव यादव घर पर नहीं था।किराना सामान के थोक विक्रेता विवेक भगत ने बताया कि लॉकडाउन के समय जब मेरा सामान ट्रक से आया था तो रुपेश यादव मेरे बेटे को पिस्टल की नोंक पर लेकर चला गया और उसने धमकी देते हुए कहा था कि 2000 रुपया प्रति ट्रक देना पड़ेगा। अगर नहीं दोगे तो जान से जाओगे। एक अन्य व्यवसायी राजीव साह ने बताया कि यह पूरा क्षेत्र रुपेश यादव से त्रस्त है। वह किसी पर भी फायरिंग कर देता है और हर किसी से रंगदारी की मांग करता है। इसलिए प्रशासन से मांग करते हैं कि हमलोगों को सुरक्षा गार्ड दिया जाए। स्थानीय लोगों और आक्रोशित दुकानदारों ने बताया कि रुपेश यादव अभी कुछ दिन पहले ही जेल गया था। इससे पहले भी वह कई बार जेल जा चुका है।

