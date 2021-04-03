पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंटर परीक्षा:टीएनबी कॉलेज केंद्र पर दूसरे के बदले इंटर की परीक्षा देते छह और गिरफ्तार

भागलपुर2 घंटे पहले
टीएनबी कॉलेज केंद्र पर धराए फर्जी परीक्षार्थी पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़े तो उन्होंने झूठी कहानी गढ़नी शुरू कर दी। - Dainik Bhaskar
टीएनबी कॉलेज केंद्र पर धराए फर्जी परीक्षार्थी पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़े तो उन्होंने झूठी कहानी गढ़नी शुरू कर दी।
  • तीन ताड़र और तीन एके गोपालन कॉलेज सुल्तानगंज के हैं फर्जी परीक्षार्थी
  • कहलगांव में भी दूसरे के बदले परीक्षा देती एक छात्रा पकड़ी गई

इंटर की परीक्षा में कदाचार रोकने की बोर्ड की मंशा भागलपुर में फेल हाे रही है। लगातार दूसरे दिन गुरुवार को जिले के तीन परीक्षा केंद्रों पर मुन्ना भाई पकड़े गए। बुधवार को टीएनबी कॉलेज परीक्षा केंद्र से 23 फर्जी परीक्षार्थियों के पकड़े जाने के बाद गुरुवार को भी इसी केंद्र पर 6 फर्जी परीक्षार्थी धराए। ये सभी दूसरे के बदले परीक्षा दे रहे थे। पहली पाली में एक और दूसरी पाली में पांच फर्जी परीक्षार्थियों को पुलिस के हवाले किया गया।

इनमें तीन ताड़र कॉलेज और तीन एके गोपालन कॉलेज सुल्तानगंज के हैं। काॅलेज के परीक्षा नियंत्रक डाॅ. अनिरुद्ध कुमार ने बताया कि गुरुवार काे भी 6 फर्जी परीक्षार्थी पकड़े गए। शंका हाेने पर पूछताछ, फाेटाे और हस्ताक्षर मिलाने के दौरान सभी को पकड़ा गया। दो दिनों में ही इस केंद्र पर 29 सॉल्वर पकड़े गए हैं। उधर, कहलगांव में शारदा पाठशाला केंद्र से भी एक छात्रा पकड़ी गई। वह अपनी सहेली के बदले परीक्षा दे रही थी।

पैसे के लिए परीक्षा देने वालों ने गढ़ी झूठी कहानी
टीएनबी कॉलेज केंद्र पर धराए फर्जी परीक्षार्थी पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़े तो उन्होंने झूठी कहानी गढ़नी शुरू कर दी। पहले तो कइयों ने अपना नाम गलत बताया। जब सख्ती से पूछताछ हुई तब, नाम व पता सही बताया। पुरुषाेत्तम कुमार और विकास कुमार ने कहा, वे अपने भाई के बदले परीक्षा दे रहे थे। शुभम कुमार बोला- वह पड़ोसी के बदले परीक्षा दे रहा था।

अजीत 10वीं पास मिला तो सुभाष साइंस का छात्र निकला। वह इस परीक्षा में परीक्षार्थी भी है, लेकिन गुरुवार को नीतीश कुमार के बदले आर्ट्स की परीक्षा देता मिला। सूत्रों की माने तो ज्यादा फर्जी परीक्षार्थी पैसे लेकर परीक्षा देने आए थे। इसके लिए उन्होंने 10-10 हजार रुपए में डील की थी।

