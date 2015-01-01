पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अच्छी खबर:इंडस्ट्री, रियल इस्टेट व पर्यटन को विशेष प्रोत्साहन देने से विकास को नई गति मिलेगी

भागलपुर11 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ईस्टर्न बिहार इंडस्ट्रीज एसोसिएशन ने मुख्यमंत्री और उद्याेग मंत्री को पत्र लिखकर प्रदेश में इंडस्ट्री, रियल इस्टेट, पर्यटन के क्षेत्र में निवेश, राजस्व व राेजगार के अवसरों की ओर ध्यान आकृष्ट किया है। एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष गोविंद अग्रवाल ने मुख्यमंत्री से आग्रह किया कि इन क्षेत्रों को विशेष प्रोत्साहन देने से विकास को नई गति मिलेगी।

वहीं उद्योग मंत्री को लिखे पत्र में बिहार में उद्यमिता विकास तथा औद्योगीकरण की आवश्यकता पर बल दिया है।

उन्होंने उद्योग मंत्री का ध्यान औद्योगिक प्रोत्साहन नीति, खाद्य प्रसंस्करण उद्योग, रुग्ण इकाइयों तथा स्टार्ट अप्स की ओर आकृष्ट करते हुए उन्हें भागलपुर आने का न्यौता भी दिया। वहीं, क्रेडाई भागलपुर ने उप मुख्यमंत्री सह नगर विकास एवं आवास मंत्री तारकिशोर प्रसाद को पत्र लिखकर बिहार में शहरीकरण के उचित एवं योजनाबद्ध विस्तार पर बल दिया है।

उन्होंने प्रदेश के जीडीपी, निवेश, राजस्व तथा रोजगार मे रियल इस्टेट क्षेत्र की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका का जिक्र करते हुए इस क्षेत्र को उचित प्रोत्साहन को आवश्यक बताया है। साथ ही भागलपुर आकर यहां के उद्यमियों, बिल्डरों व प्रबुद्ध नागरिकों के साथ बैठक करने का आग्रह भी किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपुणे में ऑटोरिक्शा वाला BMW कार पर पेशाब कर रहा था, गार्ड ने रोका तो पेट्रोल डालकर जलाया - पुणे - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें