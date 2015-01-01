पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हालात:सरकारी स्कूलों में होंगे स्पोर्ट्स टूर्नामेंट, मिलेगी ग्रेडिंग, पर शहर के 24 स्कूलों में ग्राउंड ही नहीं, कैसे फिट होंगे बच्चे

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्कूलों को फिट इंडिया सप्ताह का अायाेजन करने काे कहा गया है, मगर साल में एक बार भी नहीं होती स्पोर्ट्स एक्टिविटी

स्कूलाें में छात्र-छात्राओं काे स्पाेर्ट्स के प्रति बढ़ावा दिए जाने की याेजनाएं इस वर्ष धरातल पर उतरती नजर नहीं आ रही हैं। इससे पहले की भी याेजनाएं कागजाें में ही सिमट कर रह गई हैं। जब सभी स्कूल बंद हैं ताे स्कूलाें में फिट इंडिया सप्ताह का आयाेजन करने कहा गया है।

जिले के करीब 2000 स्कूलाें काे फिट इंडिया सप्ताह के तहत कार्यक्रम कराने का निर्देश दिया गया है। कार्यक्रम के लिए स्कूलाें काे पाेर्टल पर रजिस्टर करना है। स्कूल रजिस्टर हाे भी जाएं ताे उनके विद्यार्थियाें के पास स्मार्ट फाेन की व्यवस्था नहीं है। ऐसे में छात्र-छात्राएं इसमें शामिल नहीं हाे पाएंगे।

यह पहली बार नहीं है जब स्पाेर्ट्स से संबंधित याेजना केवल कागजाें तक ही रह जाएगी। इससे पहले भी स्पाेर्ट्स एक्विटी कराने काे लेकर जिला शिक्षा विभाग कभी सक्रिय नहीं रहा है। जिले के करीब 140 विद्यालयाें में स्पाेर्ट्स ग्राउंड भी नहीं है। नगर क्षेत्र के ही करीब 24 स्कूल ऐसे हैं।

जहां बच्चाें के खेलने की जगह ही नहीं है। स्कूलाें की फिटनेस सप्ताह के तहत आयाेजन पर ग्रेडिंग की जानी है। स्कूलाें काे तीन कैटेगरी फिट इंडिया स्कूल, फिट इंडिया थ्री स्टार और फिट इंडिया फाइव स्टार में रखा जाना है। लेकिन विद्यालयाें में काेई तैयारी नहीं है।
उर्दू मवि बरहपुरा में बैंडमिंटन खेलने लायक जगह नहीं
शहर के उर्दू मध्य विद्यालय में चाहरदीवारी और मुख्य द्वार है। लेकिन मैदान है ही नहीं। बीच में छाेटा सा आंगन है जिसमें बच्चे बैडमिंटन तक नहीं खेल पाते हैं। स्पाेर्ट्स टीचर भी नहीं है। प्रधानाध्यापक नीलेंद्र कापरी ने कहा मैदान की कमी है लेकिन छात्राें काे स्पाेर्ट्स से संबंधित जानकारी दी जाती है।
मध्य विद्यालय पुलिस लाइन में मैदान नहीं
मध्य विद्यालय पुलिस लाइन में बच्चाें के खेलने के लिए मैदान नहीं है। स्कूल की चार दिवारी तक नहीं है। दाे कक्षा सड़क के एक पार हाेती है ताे चार कक्षा सड़क की दूसरी ओर हाेती है। स्कूल में खेलने के लिए कैरम बाेर्ड समेत अन्य सामग्री है। लेकिन इससे बच्चे फिजिकल फिटनेस वाले खलाें के लिए तैयार नहीं हाे पाएंगे। प्रधानाध्यापक युगल किशाेर युगल ने कहा कि हमारे पास जितना संसाधन है उसमें एक्टिविटी कराते हैं।

वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था कराकर इवेंट कराने पर करेंगे विचार
स्कूलाें काे फिट इंडिया के तहत पाेर्टल के जरिए रजिस्टर करना है। स्कूल में जब बच्चाें काे अाने की अनुमति हाेगी ताे जहां स्पाेर्ट्स ग्राउंड नहीं है वहां के लिए वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था कर इवेंट कराए जाने पर विचार किया जाएगा। -संजय कुमार, डीईओ

