धर्म:कालीबाड़ी में मां जगधात्री की प्रतिमा स्थापित, आज होगी पूजा

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मानिक सरकार स्थित कालीबाड़ी में रविवार को मां जगधात्री की प्रतिमा वेदी पर स्थापित की गई। सोमवार को पूजा होगी। कालीबाड़ी दुर्गा पूजा महासमिति के महासचिव विलास कुमार बागची ने बताया कि प्रतिमा बेदी पर स्थापित की गई है। आज सप्तमी, अष्टमी, नवमी की पूजा अलग-अलग समय में होगी।

भोग भी अलग-अलग लगाए जाएंगे। प्रतिमा का विसर्जन मंगलवार को किया जाएगा। पूजा के दौरान अध्यक्ष डॉ. सुजाता शर्मा, मुख्य संरक्षक डॉ. हेमशंकर शर्मा, कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष विश्वपति चटर्जी, कोषाध्यक्ष रजत मुखर्जी आदि मौजूद थे। इधर, गांगुली बाड़ी में जगधात्री देवी की प्रतिमा आज स्थापित की जाएगी।

यहां पूजा लगभग ढाई सौ साल से होती आ रही है। पूजा की शुरुआत पश्चिम बंगाल के हालिशहर में हुई थी। इसके बाद रामधन गांगुली के द्वारा भागलपुर के गांगुली बाड़ी में जगधात्री पूजा की शुरू की गई। बिहार बंगाली समिति बरारी शाखा के अध्यक्ष तरुण घोष ने बताया कि सप्तमी, अष्टमी और नवमी तीनों पूजा एक ही दिन होगी।

