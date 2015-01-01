पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हिमाकत:छात्रा को बरामद करने गई पुलिस पर पथराव, थाने की गाड़ी में तोड़फोड़

भागलपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • सबौर के फतेहपुर का मामला, 2 नवंबर को हुआ था अपहरण
  • गिरफ्तार आरोपी को छुड़ा ले गए परिजन, चार नवंबर की घटना पुलिस ने दबाए रखा

2 नवंबर से अपहृत 17 वर्षीय छात्रा को बरामद और आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करने फतेहपुर गांव गई सबौर पुलिस पर ग्रामीण और आरोपी पक्ष ने पथराव कर दिया और थाने की गाड़ी में तोड़फोड़ की। गिरफ्तार आरोपी को भी परिजन छुड़ा ले गए। घटना 4 नवंबर रात की है, लेकिन पुलिस ने दो दिन तक मामले को दबाए रखा। केस दर्ज होने के बाद पुलिस पर हुए हमले का खुलासा हुआ।

मामले में सबौर थानेदार सुनील कुमार झा ने जीरोमाइल थाने में फतेहपुर के यादव टोला निवासी मो. सलाउद्दीन, उसकी पत्नी बीबी आशमा, बेटी हेना व अज्ञात 20-25 लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कराया है। सबौर थानेदार के मुताबिक, 2 नवंबर को ट्यूशन पढ़ कर लौट रही एक नाबालिग छात्रा का सबौर से अपहरण हो गया था।

इस मामले में छात्रा के पिता ने फतेहपुर गांव निवासी मो. साबिर, उसके पिता मो. सलाउद्दीन, मां बीबी आशमा और बहन हेना पर अपहरण का केस दर्ज कराया था। केस दर्ज होने के बाद 4 नवंबर की रात थानेदार अपनी टीम के साथ आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करने और अपहृत की बरामदगी के लिए फतेहपुर गांव में छापेमारी की।

इस दौरान नामजद आरोपी मो. सलाउद्दीन को सबौर पुलिस ने घर से गिरफ्तार कर लिया। गिरफ्तारी के बाद पत्नी आशमा, बेटी हेना व खुद सलाउद्दीन ने भी आसपास के 20-25 लोगों को जुटा लिया। इसके बाद ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस पर पथराव कर दिया और गिरफ्तार सलाउद्दीन को छुड़ा कर ले गए। थाने की गाड़ी का शीशा फोड़ दिया। किसी तरह सबौर थानेदार टीम के साथ गांव से निकले और जीरोमाइल थाना में केस दर्ज कराया।

