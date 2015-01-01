पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:टीएनबी में छात्रों की बनाई वेबसाइट से लिए दाखिले, पर अपने छात्राें के इनोवेशन को इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज ने नहीं दी तवज्जो

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
(ततहीर काैसर) भागलपुर काॅलेज ऑफ इंजीनियरिंग के छात्र लगातार दाे वर्षाें से कई ऐप व वेबसाइट बना चुके हैं। लेकिन काॅलेज प्रशासन इस्तेमाल कर उसे प्रमाेट नहीं कर सका है। दूसरी ओर टीएनबी काॅलेज के बीसीए के छात्राें ने अपनी एक वेबसाइट बनाई और काॅलेज ने फाैरन उसे दाखिला लेने के लिए इस्तेमाल किया। टीएमबीयू के सभी काॅलेजाें ने वाेकेशनल काेर्स में ऑफलाइन दाखिले की प्रक्रिया ही अपनाई है।

सिर्फ टीएनबी काॅलेज ने अपने सेमेस्टर -5 के दाे छात्राें के इनाेवेशन की मदद से इसमें भी ऑनलाइन नामांकन लिया है। वहीं बीसीई के छात्राें ने घर के इलेक्ट्राॅनिक उपकरणाें काे माेबाइल से संचालित करना, स्टूडेंट्स काे ट्यूटर की जाॅब दिलाना, खेत में पानी की माेटर काे ऑटाेमैटिक कंट्राेल करने समेत कई ऐसे ऐपप और वेबसाइट बनाए गए हैं। लेकिल इनमें से किसी भी वेबसाइट या ऐप काे काॅलेज ने अपने मसरफ में नहीं लाया।

एक सितंबर से शुरू हुई टीएनबी की वेबसाइट

काॅलेज में दाखिले की प्रक्रिया शुरू हाेेने से पहले ही मनीकेत कुमार भारती और अंकित कुमार ठाकुर ने एक वेबसाइट डेवलप की। इस वेबसाइट का लिंक टीएनबी काॅलेज के ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर डाला गया। इसी पर दाखिले लिए गए।

बीसीई काे छात्रों के प्राेजेक्ट से लगाव नहीं

वहीं दूसरी ओर बीसीई के छात्र इंजीनियरिंग की डिग्री लेने से पहले ही कई इनाेवेटिव प्राेजेक्ट्स बना रहे हैं। काॅलेज की सुरक्षा, हाेस्टल के बिजली उपक्रण काे ऑटाेमेटिक करने समेत कई ऐसे काम हैं जाे काॅलेज के छात्र कर सकते हैं। प्लाज्मा डाेनेशन के लिए वेबसाइट बनाई।

इन सबसे बेखबर बीसीई काॅलेज प्रशासन छात्राें की प्रतिभा का काेई इस्तेमाल नहीं कर रहा है। प्राचार्य निर्मल कुमार ने बताया कि काॅलेज संचालित हाेगा ताे प्राेजेक्ट्स काे इस्तेमाल लाने पर विचार करेंगे।

