अतिक्रमण का हाईवे:एनएच की जमीन पर भागलपुर से पीरपैंती तक कब्जा अब हाेगा सर्वे, डीएम ने जगह चिह्नित कर मांगी रिपाेर्ट

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस लाइन के सामने एनएच की जमीन पर चल रहीं चाैकी की दुकानें।
  • डीएम ने एनएच के एग्जीक्यूटिव इंजीनियर काे कहा-अतिक्रमणकारियाें के नाम-पता के साथ डिटेल भेजें
  • 60 किमी लंबे एनएच पर कहीं पूरी सड़क गायब, ताे कहीं हाेटल से लेकर लकड़ी तक की दुकानें सजीं

भागलपुर से पीरपैंती के बीच 60 किलाेमीटर लंबे एनएच की जमीन पर कई जगह कब्जा है। कहीं पूरी सड़क ही अतिक्रमण की वजह से गायब हाे गई है ताे कहीं हाेटल-ढाबा से लेकर लकड़ी तक की दुकानें सज गई हैं। लेकिन प्रशासन अतिक्रमण हटाने के नाम पर केवल कागजी निर्देश ही जारी कर रहा है।

अतिक्रमण काे लेकर कई बार आदेश दिए जा चुके हैं। अब साल के अंत में एक बार फिर से अतिक्रमण हटाने की दिशा में प्रशासनिक पहल हाे रही है। इसकाे लेकर बुधवार काे डीएम प्रणव कुमार ने एनएच के एग्जीक्यूटिव इंजीनियर काे पत्र भेजा है। इसमें भागलपुर से मिर्जाचाैकी के बीच एनएच पर अतिक्रमित जमीन चिह्नित कर रिपाेर्ट मांगी गई है।

इसमें कहा गया है कि भागलपुर से मिर्जाचाैकी तक एनएच के अतिक्रमण की वजह से जाम की स्थिति बन रही है। इसलिए इस पथ पर अतिक्रमित भूमि से अतिक्रमण हटाना आवश्यक है। पत्र में डीएम ने कहा है कि सर्वेक्षण कराकर एनएच की अतिक्रमित जमीन काे चिह्नित कर अतिक्रमण से मुक्त कराने के लिए कार्रवाई हाेगी। अतिक्रमित भूमि काे चिह्नित कर अतिक्रमित भूमि का थाना नंबर, खेसरा नंबर, रकवा के साथ अतिक्रमणकारी का नाम व पता जल्द उपलब्ध कराएं, ताकि अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई शुरू की जा सके।

भागलपुर: उल्टा पुल के नीचे का एनएच गायब
भागलपुर शहर में उल्टा पुल के नीचे का करीब आधा किलाेमीटर एनएच पूरी तरह से गायब हाे चुका है। यहां सब्जी विक्रेता बीच सड़क पर ही दुकान लगाकर सब्जी बेचते हैं। इसके साथ ही पटल बाबू राेड से हाेते हुए घंटाघर, कचहरी चाैक तक एनएच किनारे कब्जा है।

पुलिस लाइन के सामने ताे एनएच की जमीन पर ही चाैकी की दुकानें सजी रहती हैं। जबकि सैंडिस कंपाउंड से तिलकामांझी चाैक के बीच एनएच के किनारे सब्जी व फल की दुकानें हैं। अतिक्रमण की वजह से इस सड़क पर अक्सर जाम की स्थिति बनी रहती है।
सबौर : एनएच के किनारे मवेशियाें का खटाल
सबाैर के इलाके से गुजरे एनएच-80 पर भी कई जगहाें पर कब्जा है। सबौर पानी टंकी, हाईस्कूल चौक, पंचमुखी हनुमान मंदिर, ब्लॉक चौक, इंग्लिश, मसाढ़ू आदि जगह पर एनएच के किनारे कुछ जगहाें पर लोग अतिक्रमण कर वहां मवेशियाें का खटाल बना चुके हैं। कई जगहाें पर दुकानें खाेल ली गई हैं। इस कारण से एनएच की चौड़ाई कम हो गई है। इससे वाहन को गुजरने के दाैरान जाम की समस्या उत्पन्न हो जाती है।
घोघा : यहां एनएच की जमीन पर ही लाइन हाेटल
सबाैर से आगे जाने पर घाेघा के आमापुर, पक्कीसराय, साहपुर, गोल सड़क, ब्रह्मचारी टोला समेत कई इलाकाें से गुजरे एनएच-80 पर अतिक्रमण है। फुलकिया और पन्नूचक के पास सड़क से सटे दर्जनाें लाइन होटल, चाय व किराना दुकान की दुकान हैं। साथ ही पंक्चर बनाने की दुकान से आवागमन में भी परेशानी हाे रही है। कई जगहों पर ईंट-भट्ठे के संचालक मिट्टी एनएच किनारे ही डंप कर रखते हैं ताे कुछ जगहाें पर एनएच की जमीन से ही ईंट के लिए मिट्टी की खुदाई करते हैं।
कहलगांव: एनएच पर ही घर ओर खलिहान
घाेघा से कहलगांव के बीच एनएच-80 के किनारे कहीं घर तो कहीं किराने की दुकान खाेल दी गई है। आमापुर के पास सड़क के दोनों ओर लोगों ने अपना घर व खलिहान बना रखा है। रामजानीपुर के पास सड़क किनारे लोग अपने पशुओं को बांधकर रखते हैं। इस कारण वहां अक्सर जाम की स्थिति बनी रहती है। कहलगांव शहर में कुछ लोगों ने सड़क काे अतिक्रमित कर ही घर बना लिया है।
पीरपैंती : शेरमारी के पास एनएच की जमीन पर मकान
कहलगांव से पीरपैंती हाेते हुए मिर्जाचौकी के बीच एनएच-80 के किनारे शेरमारी बाजार, लक्ष्मीपुर, प्रसबन्ना, पकड़िया, पत्थल खान के पास अतिक्रमण है। शेरमारी बाजार में एनएच-80 के दोनों तरफ लाेगाें ने अतिक्रमण कर बड़ी बिल्डिंग खड़ी कर ली है। इस कारण से वहां एनएच की चाैड़ाई कम हाे गई है।

