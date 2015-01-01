पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हालात खराब:गंगा घाटाें पर दलदल, समय पर काम नहीं हुआ ताे व्रतियाें काे करना होगा परेशानी का सामना

भागलपुर37 मिनट पहले
बूढ़ानाथ घाट पर फैली गंदगी। यहां पानी के दलदल भी हैं। इसे अभी से ठीक करने की जरूरत है।
  • प्रतिमा विसर्जन के बाद ही छठ घाटाें काे ठीक करेगा नगर निगम
  • आखिरी दाैर में घाट बनाने से संसाधनाें का नहीं हाे पाता है उपयाेग

छठ नजदीक आ रहा है। 19 नवंबर काे खरना और 20 काे पहला अर्ध्य दिया जाएगा, लेकिन अभी तक निगम प्रशासन ने छठ घाट पर अपने स्तर से तैयारी शुरू नहीं की है। घाटाें पर दलदल हैं। हालांकि पिछले साल की तुलना में इस बार बालू की मात्रा भी घाट किनारे ज्यादा है पर बेहतर घाट बनाने के लिए पहले से तैयारी करनी हाेगी। ऐसा नहीं हाेने से व्रतियाें काे परेशानी हाे सकती है।

हर वर्ष छठ पूजा समितियाें के साथ मिलकर निगम प्रशासन छठ घाटाें काे तैयार करता है। जिसमें समितियाें की डिमांड के अनुसार निगम अपने स्तर से समीक्षा करता है। इसके बाद मजदूराें की संख्या के अनुसार भुगतान किया जाता है। पुआल व कसाल के अलावा बालू भी निगम देता है। लेकिन आखिरी समय में सामान देने पर इसका सही तरीके से इस्तेमाल नहीं हाे पाता है।

जानिये शहर के गंगा घाटाें की अभी क्या है स्थिति

1. बरारी पुल घाट- गंगा का पानी बहुत ही नीचे पाया के पास पहुंच गया है। यहां कीचड़युक्त पानी बचा हुआ है। चाराें ओर गंदगी व दलदली मिट्टी है।
2. मुसहरी घाट- इस घाट के पास पशुओं काे नहलाया जाता है। गंदगी इस घाट पर भी है। किनारे पर दलदल है।
3. एसएम काॅलेज घाट- यहां पानी दूर है। छिछला और नाले का पानी गिर रहा है। यहां घाट तालाब बनाना हाेगा।
4. माणिक सरकार घाट- यहां पिछले वर्ष लंबे घाट बनाए गए थे। इस बार भी घाट किनारे करीब तीन साै मीटर लंबा घाट छाड़न की तरह है। घाट के दूसरे छाेर पर भी रेत के बगल में पानी है। यहां दाेनाें ओर घाट तैयार हाे सकते हैं।
5. शंकर टाॅकीज घाट- यहां भी घाट किनारे गंदगी और दलदली मिट्टी है। घाटाें पर साफ-सफाई की जरूरत है।
6. बूढ़ानाथ घाट- यहां पानी कम है। नाले का पानी ही सीधे गंगा में गिर रहा है। पानी काला है।

काली पूजा के बाद हाेगा काम

अभी काली मूर्ति विसर्जन की तैयारी चल रही है। काली पूजा के बाद छठ घाटाें काे तैयार किया जाएगा।
सत्येंद्र प्रसाद वर्मा, पीआरओ, नगर निगम

