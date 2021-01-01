पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छह हाफिजों की हुई दस्ताबंदी:सैयदना मखदूम पीर दमड़िया शाह के उर्स पर हुई चादरपोशी

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • सैयद शाह हसन मानी ने कहा एक ही संदेश है कि अल्लाह के बताए रास्ते पर चलें

देश के प्रसिद्ध बुजुर्ग सैयदना मखदूम शरफुद्दीन हुसैन उर्फ अली मोहम्मद रहमतुल्लाह अलैहि का सालाना 419वां उर्स-ए-पाक सोमवार को मनाया गया। इस मौके पर मजार-ए-शरीफ पर चादरपोशी, जलसा व दस्ताबंदी कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। खानकाह-ए-पीर दमड़िया शाह के 14वें सज्जादानशीं सैयद शाह हसन मानी ने कहा कि लोगों को बुजुर्गों के बताए मार्ग पर चलना चाहिए।

बुजुर्गों का लोगों को एक ही संदेश होता है कि अल्लाह के बताए रास्ते पर चलना और दूसरों को उसी रास्ते पर चलने की हिदायत देना है। दस्ताबंदी कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए खानकाह-ए-पीर दमड़िया के नायब सज्जादानशीं सैयद शाह फखरे आलम हसन ने कहा कि औलिया-ए-कराम, बुजुर्गाने दीन अल्लाह के इश्क में डूबे हुए उसके सच्चे बंदे होते है, जिनकी जिंदगी का मकसद तौहीद के चिराग को रौशन करना और उसकी रौशनी द्वारा समाज को नूरानी बनाना है।

बुजुर्गाने दीन के एखलाक, प्रेम व सद्भावना का यह नतीजा है कि आज सैकड़ों साल गुजर जाने के बाद भी लोग पूरी श्रद्धा और आकीदत के साथ उनसे निसबत करने पर गर्व महसूस करते है। इस अवसर पर मदरसा सैयद अली पीर दमड़िया शाह के छह हाफिजों को नायब सज्जादानशीं सैयद शाह फखरे आलम हसन ने दस्तार-ए-फजीलत बांधी। जिन हाफिजों की दस्ताबंदी की गई है, इनमें हाफिज जाबेद, हाफिज मो. तौकिर, हाफिज मो. आफताब, हाफिज मो. चांद, हाफिज मो. असद शामिल है। इस मौके पर सैयद घीरन शाह, मिन्हाज शाह, निसार बाबा, डी खान, हाफिज अबू कैस सहित बहुत सारे लोग शामिल थे।

