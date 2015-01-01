पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:बंगाल की खाड़ी, मध्यप्रदेश और राजस्थान में बना सिस्टम, कोहरे की चादर में लिपटा शहर

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह तस्वीर सुंदरवन की है। यहां एक पेड़ की साख पर मकड़ी ने अपना आशियाना बनाया। इस पर ओस की बूंदों ने ऐसा नजारा बना दिया मानो कई मोती एकसाथ पिरो दिए गए हैं। ओस की बूंदें चमकती रही। 
  • ओस की बूंदों से मकड़ी का जाला मोती की तरह चमक उठा

एक साथ तीन साइक्लाेनिक सर्कुलेशन सक्रिय होने से मंगलवार को शहर कोहरे की चादर में लिपटा रहा। बंगाल की खाड़ी, मध्यप्रदेश और राजस्थान में बने सिस्टम से लगे काेहरा ने हवा की रफ्तार कम कर दी। इससे दिन का तापमान तीन दिनाें से 24 डिग्री से ऊपर दर्ज हाे रहा है। हालांकि शाम से ठंढ बढ़ रही है। मंगलवार सुबह 8 बजे तक शहर में कोहरा लगा रहा। नमी 96 फीसदी तक पहुंच गई।

सबौर के इलाकों में हल्की फुहारें भी पड़ीं। पेड़-पौधों पर ओस की मोटी बूंदें भी जमा हो गईं। दिन में धूप खिली तो ठंड में कमी आई, लेकिन शाम में ठिठुरन बढ़ गई। पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ के सक्रिय होने से पहाड़ाें में लगातार बर्फबारी हाे रही है। इससे मैदानी इलाकाें में ठंड बढ़ रही है। मंगलवार काे शहर का अधिकतम तापमान 24.8 और न्यूनतम 14.4 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

दाे दिन में साफ हाेगा आसमान, पड़ेगी कड़ाके की ठंड
बीएयू के मौसम वैज्ञानिक डॉ. वीरेंद्र कुमार ने बताया, शहर में फिलहाल ठंड तेजी से बढ़ेगी। पहाड़ों से आने वाली बर्फीली हवा उत्तरप्रदेश की ओर से आएगी। इससे न्यूनतम तापमान में 3 डिग्री तक की गिरावट हो सकती है। शहर में अगले दो दिन आसमान साफ रहेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें