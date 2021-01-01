पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यह सरकारी जांच है!:आईसीयू में ऑक्सीजन की कमी से हुई दो मौत की जांच को 5 माह बाद आई टीम

भागलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • मायागंज में 5 सितंबर 2020 को हुई थी संक्रमितों की मौत

मायागंज अस्पताल में ऑक्सीजन की कमी से 5 सितंबर 2020 को दो लोगों की मौत के कारणों की जांच पांच माह शुरू हुई। सिविल सर्जन की बनाई टीम ने मंगलवार को अस्पताल में कर्मचारियों व अफसरों से बात की। ऑक्सीजन कांड की जांच के लिए सदर अस्पताल के उपाधीक्षक डॉ. एके मंडल, केबी पटेल व एसीएमओ डॉ. दीनानाथ दोपहर 12.15 बजे अस्पताल पहुंचे।

जांच टीम ने अस्पताल के अधीक्षक डॉ. अशोक कुमार भगत से घटना की पूरी जानकारी ली। अधीक्षक डॉ. भगत ने टीम को बताया, दोनों कोरोना संक्रमित थे। उनकी मौत ऑक्सीजन आपूर्ति बाधित होने से नहीं हुई। अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने इस मामले की जांच करवााई थी। मौत से पहले एक मरीज को सी-पैप मशीन पर रखा गया था। यह मशीन ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई करता है।

सी-पैप मरीज को ऑक्सीजन लेने में भी सहायता करता है। अधीक्षक की बात सुनने के बाद टीम तत्कालीन आईसीयू प्रभारी डॉ. महेश कुमार के साथ ऑक्सीजन प्लांट और आईसीयू गई। यहां सितंबर 2020 में तैनात रहे डॉक्टर, नर्स और प्लांट के कर्मचारियों से पूछताछ की। पूरा मामला समझने के बाद टीम आधे घंटे बादा लौटी। टीम जांच रिपोर्ट सीएस को देगी। इसके बाद रिपोर्ट पटना भेजी जाएगी।
ये था मामला
5 सितंबर 2020 को मायागंज में लालूचक भट्ठा की 50 वर्षीय रेणु देवी की मौत शाम 5 बजे आईसीयू में हुई थी। इसी दिन शाम 4.20 बजे पीरपैंती के नया टोला के 20 वर्षीय युवक की मौत हुई थी। दोनों कोरोना संक्रमित थे। संक्रमित महिला 7 अगस्त को भर्ती हुई थी, जबकि युवक 5 सितंबर को सुबह चार बजे एडमिट हुआ था।

परिजनों का आरोप था कि बिना बताए ही ऑक्सीजन प्लांट में पैनल बदले जा रहे थे। इससे शाम 4.19 बजे से लेकर 5.11 बजे तक ऑक्सीजन आपूर्ति बाधित हुई। ऑक्सीजन लेने में युवक को परेशानी हुई तो आईसीयू में डॉ. शत्रुघ्न ने ड्यूटी पर तैनात नर्स को बाहर से ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर लेने को कहा। जब तक सिलेंडर आता, मौत हो चुकी थी।

