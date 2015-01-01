पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bhagalpur
  • The Ban Should Be Reviewed, The Limit Should Be Sold, The Liquor Sale Revenue Should Be Set Up In The Factory So That The Youth Can Get Employment.

नवनिर्वाचित विधायक बाेले:शराबबंदी की समीक्षा हाेनी चाहिए, लिमिट में बिक्री हाे, शराब बिक्री के राजस्व से फैक्ट्री लगे, ताकि युवाओं काे राेजगार मिल सके

भागलपुर40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भास्कर : कांग्रेस ने 70 में से केवल 19 सीटें जीतीं, खराब प्रदर्शन की क्या वजह रही
  • अजीत शर्मा : अभिभावक कहते रहे हैं कि पीछे मुड़कर मत देखिए...हम आगे देखते हैं

भागलपुर विस क्षेत्र से तीसरी बार कांग्रेस के टिकट पर चुनाव जीतने वाले नवनिर्वाचित विधायक अजीत शर्मा ने कहा है कि वे दलगत भावनाओं से उठकर विकास के लिए काम करेंगे। भागलपुर काे सुंदर व स्मार्ट शहर बनाना उनका संकल्प है। वह प्रधानमंत्री से लेकर केंद्र सरकार के मंत्री से भी जरूरत पड़ने पर बात करेंगे।

उन्हाेंने कहा कि भागलपुर के सांसद जदयू के हैं। विकास के कामाें में उनसे भी सहयाेग लिया जाएगा। गुरुवार काे विधायकाें की बैठक में वे भाग लेने पटना जा रहे हैं। जहां नेता तेजस्वी यादव के नेतृत्व में सरकार बनाने या विपक्ष में क्या भूमिका हाेगी, इस पर रणनीति बनाई जाएगी। गुरुवार काे प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में उन्हाेंने जनता का आभार जताया। इस दाैरान राजद के चक्रपाणि हिमांशु समेत कई नेता माैजूद थे।

भास्कर ने कांग्रेस के नवनिर्वाचित विधायक अजीत शर्मा से पूछे सीधे सवाल, जानिए उन्हाेंने क्या दिया जवाब

सवाल : कम मार्जिन से जीत के पीछे क्या कारण रहे?
जवाब : अभी हमने इसकी स्क्रूटनी नहीं की है। पटना से आने के बाद इस पर कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ बैठकर चर्चा की जाएगी। मार्जिन कम कैसे हुआ, क्या गड़बड़ी हुई है, इसकी समीक्षा करेंगे।
सवाल : क्या आपको लगता है कि लोजपा ने आपको फायदा पहुंचाया?
जवाब : नहीं ऐसा नहीं लगता है। वे जनता के मताें से जीते हैं। जनता ने उन्हें आशीर्वाद दिया है।
सवाल : बीते पांच साल में कौन-कौन काम बचे रह गए, जिन्हें इस बार पूरा करेंगे?
जवाब : भागलपुर से इंटरनेशल हवाई सेवा व छाेटे विमान की उड़ान सेवा शुरू करवाने कि पहल करेंगे। भाेलानाथ पुल से संबंधित समस्या काे दूर करेंगे। जाम से निजात दिलाने का प्रयास हाेगा।
सवाल : इस बार पांच नए काम क्या करेंगे?
जवाब: भागलपुर में स्वास्थ्य सेवा काे बेहतर बनाना है। सदर अस्पताल में आईसीयू की व्यवस्था करवानी है, ताकि लाेगाें काे दिक्कत नहीं हाे। शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में व्यापक काम करना है। हर स्कूल में कंप्यूटर की व्यवस्था हाेगी। हर स्कूल में स्मार्ट क्लास रूम बनवाने की पहल हाेगी। भागलपुर में राेजगार की व्यवस्था कैसे हाे, कैसे उद्याेग-धंधे लगे, इसकी पहल करेंगे। बुनकराें के लिए बाजार की व्यवस्था करना और सिल्क उद्याेग काे फिर से जिंदा करना, उनकी प्राथमिकताएं हाेंगी।
सवाल : कांग्रेस ने चुनाव के दाैरान शराबबंदी की समीक्षा करने की बात कही थी, क्या विपक्ष में रहते हुए भी इस मुद्दे को उठाएंगे?
जवाब : शराबबंदी के बाद भी इसकी बिक्री चाेरी-छिपे हर जगह हाे रही है। इसकी समीक्षा हाेनी चाहिए। लिमिट मात्रा में शराब काे बेचने की अनुमति हाेनी चाहिए। उससे जाे राजस्व प्राप्त हाे, उसका उपयाेग सिर्फ फैक्ट्री व उद्याेग धंधे लगाकर बेराेजगाराें के लिए राेजगार की व्यवस्था में हाेनी चाहिए। इसलिए इस मुद्दे काे लगातार उठाएंगे।
सवाल : महागठबंधन में राजद और लेफ्ट का प्रदर्शन अच्छा रहा, लेकिन 70 सीट लेकर भी कांग्रेस केवल 19 सीट ही जीती, क्या वजह रही?
जवाब : अभिभावक शुरू से कहते रहे हैं कि पीछे मुड़कर मत देखिए, हम भी आगे देखते हैं।
सवाल: पहले महागठबंधन की सरकार बनने का दावा किया जाता रहा, उसमें आपको मंत्री यहां तक कि उपमुख्यमंत्री बनाने की मांग कार्यकर्ता करते रहे। सरकार नहीं बन पाने का मलाल भी है?
जवाब : अभी किसकी सरकार बन रही है, कैसे कह सकते हैं। सरकार बनाने की हर संभावना पर विचार हाे रहा है। सभी जीते हुए विधायकाें से अपील करता हूं कि वे विकास के लिए, युवाओं के राेजगार के लिए आगे आएं और महागठबंधन के नेता तेजस्वी यादव काे मुख्यमंत्री बनाएं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें