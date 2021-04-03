पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:नाथनगर, जगदीशपुर और सबौर रोड तक बढ़ जाएगा निगम, 2014 में डीएम ने किया था निरीक्षण

भागलपुर2 घंटे पहले
निगम में कर्मचारियों से चर्चा करते उप नगर आयुक्त प्रफुल्ल यादव।
निगम में कर्मचारियों से चर्चा करते उप नगर आयुक्त प्रफुल्ल यादव।
  • निगम में दस्तावेजों की पड़ताल शुरू, कल होगी डीआरडीए में बैठक, डीएम के साथ सांसद, विधायक, मेयर-डिप्टी मेयर भी रहेंगे

नाथनगर, जगदीशपुर रोड और सबौर रोड के 1-1 किलोमीटर के क्षेत्र को नगर निगम में शामिल किया जाना लगभग तय हो चुका है। बूढ़ानाथ घाट के पास व नाथनगर के वार्ड-1 के पास गंगा के दूसरे छाेर काे शामिल करने की योजना पर भी विचार हो रहा है। हालांकि अभी यह तय नहीं है। गुरवारको उप नगर आयुक्त प्रफुल्लचंद्र यादव ने निगमकर्मियाें के साथ उन फाइलाें काे देखकर बैठक करने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है।

6 फरवरी काे डीएम ने इसके लिए बैठक तय की है। इसमें सांसद व विधायकाें के साथ मेयर-डिप्टी मेयर काे भी बैठक में बुलाया गया है। 2013 से ही निगम का दायरा बढ़ाने की कवायद शुरू हुई थी। लेकिन मामला बीच में दब गया था। अब नए सिरे से इसकी खाेजबीन शुरू हुई। पुराने फैसले भी निकाले जा रहे हैं।

प्रभारी नगर आयुक्त ने इसके लिए दो टीम बना दी है। इसमें उप नगर आयुक्त प्रफुल्लचंद्र यादव, सीनियर कर्मचारी माे. रेहान अहमद, आदित्य जायसवाल और प्रभाष सिंह काे शामिल किया है। दूसरी टीम में निगम के सभी इंजीनियर हैं। प्रभारी नगर आयुक्त सत्येंद्र प्रसाद वर्मा बताया, दाे टीम बनाई है। वे रिपोर्ट बना रहे हैं।

यहां तक बढ़ सकता है निगम का दायरा

  • नाथनगर राेड में चंपानाला पुल के आगे सत्संग नगर के पास तक
  • जगदीशपुर राेड में शैलबाग काॅलाेनी हाेते हुए टाटा माेटर्स तक
  • सबाैर राेड में जीराेमाइल थाना के उस पार रानी तालाब चाैक तक

2014 में डीएम ने किया था निरीक्षण
नगर विकास की टीम के साथ तात्कालीन डीएम आदेश तितरमारे, नगर आयुक्त अवनीश कुमार सिंह और टैक्स दारोगा जयप्रकाश यादव ने क्षेत्र का दौरा किया था। इसमें प्रस्तावित क्षेत्र नाथनगर राेड में भवनाथपुर तक व जगदीशपुर राेड में जमुनी माेड़ तक और सबाैर में खनकित्ता गांव तक काे शामिल किया था। अब नए प्लान में सब बदल गया है।
इसमें हाे सकती है अब तब्दीली: 2013 की बैठक में तय हुआ था कि 27.59 वर्ग किलाेमीटर नगर निगम का क्षेत्रफल है। विस्तारित क्षेत्रफल 63 वर्ग किलाेमीटर था। दाेनाें मिलाकर 90.59 वर्ग किलाेमीटर तय हुआ था। बायपास राेड में मसूदनपुर, किशनपुर, दिग्घी, सरदारपुर, कंझिया, शाहजंगी, रामपुर, खिरीबांध, पिस्ता, जमुनी, काेयली व बैजानी के पास, जीराेमाइल राेड में बहादुरपुर, गाेपालपुर, फतेहपुर, आर्य टाेला, झुरखुरिया, चाणक्य विहार काॅलाेनी, मीराचक, विभूति काॅलाेनी, लालूचक के आगे तहबलपुर, बड़ी इब्राहिमपुर, दक्षिणी क्षेत्र में विसनपुर व अन्य इलाके काे निगम ने अपने नक्शे में दिखाया था। अब सबाैर के नगर पंचायत में शामिल हाेने पर इस इलाके के मुहल्लाें काे इस सूची से हटाए जा सकते हैं।

