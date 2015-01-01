पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The Counting Of Votes From 8 Am, The First Trend Will Be Seen Till 9 Am, The Results May Come Till Three In The Day.

आज आएगा रिजल्ट:सुबह 8 बजे से मतगणना, 9 बजे तक पहला रुझान आएगा, दिन के तीन बजे तक आ सकता है परिणाम

भागलपुर36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले की सात सीटाें के 98 प्रत्याशियाें की किस्मत का हाेगा फैसला
  • पाॅलिटेक्निक और महिला आईटीअाई में हाेगी वाेटाें की गिनती, तैयारी हुई पूरी

जिले की सात विधानसभा सीटाें की गिनती मंगलवार की सुबह आठ बजे से हाेगी। इस बार काेराेना के संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए दाे जगहाें-पाॅलिटेक्निक और महिला आईटीआई में मतगणना हाेगी।

पीरपैंती, कहलगांव और सुल्तानगंज सीट की काउंटिंग महिला आईटीआई और भागलपुर, नाथनगर, गाेपालपुर व बिहपुर के मताें की गिनती पाॅलिटेक्निक में हाेगी।

सबसे पहले पाेस्टल बैलेट की काउंटिंग हाेगी। इसके बाद ईवीएम के वाेटाें की गिनती शुरू हाेगी। 98 प्रत्याशियाें के भाग्य का फैसला हाेगा। संभावना जताई जा रही है कि सुबह नाै बजे पहला रुझान अा जाएगा। जबकि दिन के तीन बजे से रिजल्ट आने लगेगा।

सबसे पहले बिहपुर और सबसे अंत में भागलपुर और पीरपैंती विधानसभा क्षेत्र के नतीजे आएंगे। इसकाे लेकर प्रशासनिक स्तर पर सारी तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है।

हर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के लिए 150 मतगणनाकर्मी की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। एक हजार से अधिक कर्मी मतगणना में लगाए गए हैं। सबसे अंत में हर विधानसभा सीट के पांच बूथाें का वीवीपैट की पर्ची और ईवीएम के वाेटाें का मिलान हाेगा।

इस में समय लगने की संभावना जताई जा रही है। ऐसे में सभी विधानसभा सीट का रिजल्ट आने में शाम हाे सकती है। संभावना जताई जा रही है कि शाम छह बजे तक चुनाव परिणाम की अधिकारिक घाेषणा हाे सकती है।

