पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bhagalpur
  • The Enthusiasm Among The Pardenshi Women Started Reaching The Booth Since Morning, Said Participation In Democracy Is Necessary

जज्बा:पर्दानशीं महिलाओं में उत्साह, सुबह से ही बूथ पर पहुंचने लगीं, कहा- लोकतंत्र में भागीदारी जरूरी

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बरहपुरा के उर्दू मध्य विद्यालय बूथ पर मतदान के लिए कतार में लगीं महिलाएं।
  • नाथनगर, चंपानगर, हुसैनाबाद, कबीरपुर और तातारपुर में लगी रही भीड़

भागलपुर में मुस्लिम पर्दानशीं महिलाओं ने उत्साह के साथ मतदान किया। नाथनगर, चंपानगर, हुसैनाबाद, कबीरपुर, तातारपुर सहित अन्य इलाकाें में बूथ पर इनकी भीड़ लगी रही। वह सुबह 7 बजते ही मतदान केंद्राें पर पर पहुंच गईं। मतदान के शुरुआती 4 घंटों तक तो मुस्लिम महिलाओं का मतदान केंद्रों पर तांता लगा रहा। कुछ घर में नाश्ता ताे कुछ खाना बनाने के बाद अपने-अपने केंद्रों पर गईं।

चंपानगर व नाथनगर में सुबह 7 बजे से लेकर दोपहर 3 बजे तक मुस्लिम महिलाओं ने वाेट डाले। तातारपुर नगर निगम गाेदाम मतदान केंद्र पर वोट देने पहुंचीं बिजलीचक की आयशा परवीन ने बताया कि पहली बार वोट करने के लिए आई हूं। काफी सुखद अनुभूति हो रही है। नाथनगर जामा मस्जिद स्थित उर्दू प्राथमिक विद्यालय मतदान केंद्र में वोटिंग के लिए आई शबाना कहती है कि लोकतंत्र के महापर्व में भागीदार बनाना अच्छा लग रहा है।

चंपानगर मदरसा इस्लाहुल मुस्लिमीन में बूथ संख्या 138 पर मतदान करने आई रोशनी ने बताया कि सुबह में नमाज पढ़ने के बाद से ही वोट करने के इंतजार में थी। अपने पसंद के उम्मीदवार को वोट किया। 55 साल की बिलकिस बानो ने बताया कि विधानसभा चुनाव में सभी वर्ग की महिलाओं ने बिंदास होकर मतदान किया है।

दरअसल पहले देखा जाता था कि मतदान केंद्राें पर अधिकतर पुरुष होने की वजह से महिलाएं वोट करने में परेशानी महसूस करती है थी, लेकिन अब ऐसा नहीं है। महिलाओं में जागरूकता आई है। अब वह बिना झिझक के कतार खड़ी हाेकर वाेट डाल रही हैं।
मस्जिदों से भी हुआ ऐलान मताधिकार का करें प्रयाेग
मुस्लिम इलाकों में शुरुआत में मतदान की रफ्तार काफी धीमी रही। इसके बाद शहर की कई मस्जिदों से भी ऐलान किया गया कि मतदान जरूर करें। यह आपका अधिकार है। भीखनपुर, बरहपुरा सहित कई मोहल्लों के मस्जिदों से माइक से बार-बार एलान हुआ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें