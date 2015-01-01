पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कटिहार का कोढ़ा गैंग शहर में हुआ सक्रिय:त्योहार आते ही छिनतई की घटनाएं बढ़ीं, बैंकों के ग्राहक निशाने पर

भागलपुर11 घंटे पहले
त्योहार आते ही शहर में रुपए छिनतई की घटनाएं शुरू हो गई है। चेन और मोबाइल छिनतई की घटनाएं तो लगातार जारी थी, लेकिन रुपए छिनतई की घटनाएं नहीं हो रही थी। दुर्गा पूजा के दौरान चुनाव था। इस कारण सड़कों पर पुलिस और पारा मिलिट्री सक्रिय थी, इस कारण छिनतई की घटना नहीं हुई। लेकिन चुनाव खत्म होते ही पुलिस अकेले रह गई तो छिनतई की घटना शुरू हो गई है।

त्योहार पर रुपए छिनतई की पहली घटना बरारी थाने में रिपोर्ट हुई। घटना में कटिहार के कोढ़ा गैंग का हाथ है। पूरी वारदात सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुई है, लेकिन बदमाशों की पहचान नहीं कर पाई है। 2019 में दुर्गा पूजा और दीपावली के दौरान रुपए छिनतई की एक दर्जन घटनाएं हुई थी।

गत वर्ष 4 वारदात में बदमाश का हुलिया कैमरे में है कैद

2019 में छिनतई की चार घटनाओं में बदमाशों का हुलिया सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुआ था। लेकिन बदमाशों की पहचान के लिए पुलिस ने विशेष कोई प्रयास नहीं किया। पुलिस ने न अखबारों में विज्ञापन दिया और न ही सोशल मीडिया में भी बदमाशों का फुटेज या फोटो पोस्ट किया। पहचान के लिए पुलिस के स्तर पर कोई प्रयास नहीं किया गया।

