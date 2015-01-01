पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्चा लीक करने का मामला:परीक्षा विभाग पहुंची जांच कमेटी तो वहां से गायब हो गया कर्मचारी

भागलपुर28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गणित का सातवां और आठवां पेपर लीक करने में बताई गई संलिप्तता

स्नातक पार्ट थ्री के गणित के छठे पेपर का पर्चा लीक करने में मामले में परीक्षा विभाग के एक कर्मचारी की भी संलिप्तता बताई जा रही है। यह वही कर्मचारी है जिसे 2019 में हुए पर्चा लीक में भी शामिल पाया गया था, लेकिन बड़ी पैरवी के कारण उसपर कानूनी कार्रवाई नहीं हो सकी थी। उसका तबादला किया गया था, लेकिन बाद में उसे वापस परीक्षा विभाग भेज दिया गया था।

सूत्रों ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को जब जांच कमेटी जांच के लिए परीक्षा विभाग पहुंची तो वह कर्मचारी वहां से गायब हो गया। टीम को सेटर द्वारा तैयार किए गए हस्तलिखित मूल पर्चे की ऑफिस कॉपी भी परीक्षा विभाग में नहीं मिली। सूत्रों की मानें तो गणित का सातवां और आठवां पेपर लीक करने में भी उसकी संलिप्तता है।

सात दिसंबर से अब तक लीक हुए तीन पर्चे में छठे और सातवें पेपर का पर्चा परीक्षा से एक या दो दिन पहले लीक हुआ लेकिन आठवें पेपर का पर्चा परीक्षा से छह दिन पहले पहले लीक हो गया। यह पर्चा तो परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर भेजा भी नहीं गया था।

कमेटी पर्चा लीक मामले की जांच रिपाेर्ट आज सौंपेगी

टीएमबीयू ने पर्चा लीक मामले के दाेषियों काे ढूंढ लेने का दावा किया है। प्रभारी वीसी डाॅ. संजय कुमार चाैधरी के निर्देश पर तीन सदस्यीय जांच कमेटी बनाई गई थी। प्रभारी वीसी ने कमेटी काे 10 दिन और परीक्षा नियंत्रक ने चार दिन में रिपाेर्ट देने काे कहा था। कहा गया कि कमेटी ने रिपाेर्ट तैयार कर ली है और इसे शनिवार काे प्रभारी वीसी काे साैंप देगी। सूत्राें ने बताया कि पर्चा लीक करने वालाें में टीएमबीयू के कर्मी का भी नाम आया है।

कर्मी एक ही है या ज्यादा लाेग संलिप्त थे, यह रिपाेर्ट साैंपे जाने के बाद ही पता चल सकेगा। लेकिन जिस कर्मी काे कमेटी ने दाेषी पाया है वह बड़े स्तर का बताया जा रहा है। इधर, कहा जा रहा है कि सातदिसंबर काे गणित का जाे पेपर लीक हुआ उसका माॅडरेशन जूनियर शिक्षक ने किया था जबकि प्रश्नपत्र उक्त शिक्षक से सीनियर शिक्षक ने सेट किया था। जूनियर शिक्षक से माॅडरेशन कराना गलत है।

