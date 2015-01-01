पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच:टीएमबीयू में एक साथ दाे डिग्री और नाैकरी करने वाली छात्रा की जांच नहीं हुई शुरू

भागलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • इस मामले की राजभवन ने दिया था जांच का निर्देश

टीएमबीयू की पूर्ववर्ती छात्रा के एक साथ पीएचडी व लॉ की डिग्री लेने और जीविका की नौकरी करने के मामले की जांच अबतक शुरू नहीं हो पाई है। दरअसल टीएमबीयू की छात्रा रूद्राणी कुमारी पर आराेप है कि उसने जिस सत्र में पीएचडी की, उसी सत्र में पटना से लॉ किया है। उसी दाैरान जीविका में नाैकरी भी की है। ये आराेप लगाते हुए इस वर्ष के शुरुआत में सुमित कुमार नाम के व्यक्ति ने राजभवन को पत्र लिख कर शिकायत की थी। उन्हाेंने शिकायत पत्र में लिखा है कि रूद्राणी ने 2009-15 के दाैरान टीएमबीयू से पीएचडी किया है। 2012-15 के सत्र में पटना लाॅ काॅलेज से डिग्री ली। 2013 से 2015 तक जीविका में समन्वयक के पद पर काम किया है।

राजभवन ने इस मामले में टीएमबीयू को जांच का निर्देश दिया था। डीएसडब्ल्यू डाॅ. राम प्रवेश सिंह ने 21 अक्टूबर को जांच कमेटी बनाने काे लेकर प्रभारी कुलपति डाॅ. एके सिंह काे जानकारी दी थी। उसके बाद न ताे कमेटी बनी और न ही जांच हाे पाई है।

