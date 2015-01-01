पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वाेटिंग ट्रेंड:विस चुनाव में सबसे अधिक बुलाे मंडल और सबसे कम अजीत शर्मा के बूथ पर हुई वाेटिंग

भागलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • दूसरे चरण में पांच सीटाें पर ज्यादातर मुख्य प्रत्याशी के बूथाें पर 50% से अधिक वाेट पड़े
  • भागलपुर सीट से भाजपा प्रत्याशी राेहित पांडे के नाथनगर विस क्षेत्र में पड़नेवाले बूथ पर 38.36 प्रतिशत वाेट डाले गए

जिले की सात विधानसभा सीटाें पर दाे चरणाें में मतदान संपन्न हुए चार दिन बीत गए हैं। 10 नवंबर काे पता चलेगा कि जनता किसे विधानसभा भेजती है और किसे हार का मुंह दिखाती है। हालांकि दूसरे चरण के तहत जिले की पांच विधानसभा सीटाें पर हुई वाेटिंग की वाेटर टर्नअप रिपाेर्ट के मुताबिक सबसे अधिक बिहपुर विधानसभा सीट से राजद प्रत्याशी शैलेश कुमार उर्फ बुलाे मंडल के बूथ संख्या 236 पर सबसे अधिक वाेटिंग हुई है।

जबकि भागलपुर से कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार अजीत शर्मा के बूथ 227 पर सबसे कम वाेटिंग हुई है। बुलाे मंडल के बूथ पर 80.75 प्रतिशत जबकि अजीत शर्मा के बूथ पर महज 27.89 फीसदी वाेटिंग हुई है। दूसरे चरण मुख्य प्रत्याशियों के ज्यादातर बूथों पर 50 फीसदी से अधिक वोटिंग हुई। पीरपैंती से भाजपा प्रत्याशी ललन पासवान के बूथ पर 46.44 प्रतिशत वोटिंग हुई, जबकि राजद उम्मीदवार रामविलास के बूथ पर 61.68 फीसदी वोट डाले गए।

नाथनगर में लोजपा प्रत्याशी के बूथ पर सबसे अधिक हुआ मतदान

नाथनगर में सबसे अधिक लोजपा प्रत्याशी अमर कुशवाहा के बूथ पर 69.86 प्रतिशत वोटिंग हुई। इस विधानसभा क्षेत्र में भागलपुर के भाजपा प्रत्याशी राेहित पांडे का भी बूथ है। उनके बूथ 146 पर 38.36 प्रतिशत वाेट पड़े। इसके अलावा गोपालपुर में जदयू उम्मीदवार गोपाल मंडल के बूथ पर सबसे अधिक 78.17 प्रतिशत वोट डाले गए। जबकि राजद के शैलेश कुमार के बूथ पर 69.17 प्रतिशत वाेटिंग हुई।

