लापरवाही:बमबाजी का मामला दबाने वाले थानेदार पर अफसराें की कृपा, कार्रवाई के बदले बचाया!

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • अलीगंज में लाेगाें की शिकायत के बावजूद पुलिस ने दर्ज नहीं किया था केस
  • अब शराब मामले के सुपरविजन में जुड़ेगा बमबाजी का मामला

अलीगंज के रामदेव साह लेन में शनिवार रात को हुई बमबाजी के मामले को दबाने वाले बबरगंज थानेदार पर कार्रवाई के बदले उन्हें एसएसपी, एएसपी के स्तर से बचाने की तैयारी की जा रही है। मामले की जांच कर रहे एएसपी ने कहा है कि शराब से संबंधित केस में अब बमबाजी का मामला जुड़ेगा। मामले को स्पेशल रिपोर्ट (एसआर) केस मानकर उनके स्तर से इसका सुपरविजन होगा। मामले को दबाने वाले थानेदार पर अधिकारियों के स्तर से कोई कार्रवाई नहीं होगी।

बता दें कि बमबाजी के बाद रामदेव साह लेन के लोगों ने एक बदमाश को पकड़ कर बबरगंज पुलिस को सौंप दिया था। साथ ही घटना की लिखित शिकायत भी की थी। लेकिन पुलिस ने बमबाजी का केस दर्ज नहीं किया था और युवक को शराब पीने के मामले में जेल भेज दिया था।

शराब का मामला पुलिस ने अपने बयान पर दर्ज किया था, जबकि बमबाजी को लेकर मोहल्लेवासियों के आवेदन पर पुलिस ने केस दर्ज नहीं किया था। मामले में जानकारी होने पर एसएसपी निताशा गुड़िया ने सिटी एएसपी को जांच का निर्देश दिया था। लेकिन जांच के नाम पर खानापूर्ति की गई। बदमाशों ने रामदेव साह लेन की परती जमीन पर ताबड़तोड़ बमबाजी की थी। बदमाशों ने ताबड़तोड़ बमबाजी की थी।

मोहल्ले के उत्पल भारती व सुशील साह के घर की दीवार पर बम मारा गया था। हालांकि इसमें कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ था। मोहल्लेवासियों ने बमबाजी करने वाले बदमाश में एक को पकड़ कर पोल से बांध दिया था। साथ ही बबरगंज पुलिस को जानकारी देकर मोहल्ले में बुलाया था और पकड़े गए बदमाश को सौंप दिया था।

