  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bhagalpur
  The Railways Tested The Capacity Of The Tracks To Run The Vananchal Express, A Train Running At Speed Of 80 On The Bhagalpur Dumka Route

रेलवे:भागलपुर-दुमका रूट पर 80 की स्पीड से चली ट्रेन, वनांचल एक्सप्रेस चलाने के लिए पटरी की क्षमता को रेलवे ने परखा

भागलपुर4 घंटे पहले
भागलपुर-दुमका रूट पर गुरुवार को मालदा के रेल अधिकारियों ने 80 की स्पीड में खाली ट्रेन चलाकर पटरी की क्षमता परखी। दिसंबर से वनांचल एक्सप्रेस चलाए जाने की संभावना को देखते हुए रेलवे ने यह तैयारी की है। रेल अधिकारियों ने बताया कि आने वाले दो-ढाई महीने में भागलपुर रेलमार्ग के जरिये गोड्डा से जुड़ जायेगा।

पोड़ैयाहाट और गोड्डा के बीच नयी रेललाइन का काम तेजी से पूरा किया जा रहा है। हाल ही हंसडीहा और पोड़ैयाहाट के बीच नयी रेललाइन बनी है। अधिकारियों ने बताया, भागलपुर से हंसडीहा रेललाइन पहले से है।

भागलपुर-पोड़ैयाहाट तक रेलवे का जुड़ाव हो चुका है। अब गोड्डा तक जुड़ना बाकी है। सबकुछ ठीक-ठाक रहा, तो पोड़ैयाहाट-गोड्डा नयी रेललाइन का काम पूरा होने के साथ वनांचल भागलपुर-रांची एक्सप्रेस का विस्तार गोड्डा तक हो जाएगा।

