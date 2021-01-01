पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The Sun Shrouded In The Fog In The Morning, The Heat In The Rays Rose As The Day Rose, The Relief From Kanakani, But The Night Chill

मौसम:सुबह कोहरे में छिपी धूप, दिन चढ़ा तो किरणों में आई गर्माहट, कनकनी से राहत, पर रात सर्द

भागलपुर2 घंटे पहले
शाम में बढ़ी ठंड, गर्म कपड़े में निकली छात्रा। - Dainik Bhaskar
शाम में बढ़ी ठंड, गर्म कपड़े में निकली छात्रा।
  • विभाग का पूर्वानुमान-48 घंटे में शीतलहर से शहर को मिल सकती है राहत, तापमान बढ़ने की उम्मीद

ठिठुरती सर्दी से मंगलवार को शहरवासियों को हल्की राहत मिली। कोहरा कम रहा और दिन में धूप निकली। लेकिन सुबह कोहरे के कारण धूप में गर्माहट नहीं रही। धीरे-धीरे दिन परवान चढ़ा तो किरणों की गर्माहट हल्की बढ़ी। हवा भी चली, लेकिन अपेक्षाकृत रफ्तार कम होने से दिन में कनकनी से राहत मिली।

माैसम विभाग की माने तो अगले 24 से 48 घंटे में शीतलहर से राहत मिलने की संभावना है। माैसम वैज्ञानिक डाॅ. एसके पटेल ने बताया, मंगलवार तक भागलपुर में शीतलहर चली है। लेकिन हवा की रफ्तार 3 किलाेमीटर प्रति घंटे रहने से ठिठुरन नहीं हुई। अब तापमान में आशंकि ताैर पर वृद्धि आने लगेगी।
क्या है कारण: छत्तीसगढ़ के बीच साईक्लाेनिक सर्कुलेशन बना हुआ है। इसके अलावा बंगाल की खाड़ी में भी कम दबाव का क्षेत्र विकसित हाे रहा है। उत्तरी भाग में दक्षिण पश्चिमी हवा और दक्षिणी भाग में उत्तर पश्चिमी हवा का प्रवाह है। इससे मौसम में तब्दीली हो रही है।
आगे क्या : अगले 24 से 48 घंटे में अधिकम और न्यूनतम तापमान में में बढ़ोतरी होगी। शीतलहर से राहत मिलेगी। लेकिन सुबह मध्यम कोहरा छाया रहेगा।
24 घंटे में 2.2 डिग्री तक बढ़ गया रात का तापमान
शहर के तापमान में पिछले 24 घंटे बढ़त दर्ज की गई है। न्यूनतम तापमान 2.2 डिग्री तक बढ़ा है। दिन के पारे में भी 0.6 डिग्री तक बढ़ोतरी दर्ज की गई है। मौसम विभाग ने मंगलवार काे अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य 24.6 डिग्री से दो डिग्री कम 22.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया। न्यूनतम तापमान सामान्य 13.8 डिग्री से पांच डिग्री कम 8.8 डिग्री रहा। साेमवार काे अधिकतम तापमान 22 और न्यूनतम 6.6 डिग्री था।

