हालात:एक साथ लीक हुए थे स्नातक पार्ट थ्री गणित के तीनाें पर्चे जांच में पैकेट पर कटिंग और दाे बार टेप चढ़ाने का खुलासा

भागलपुर25 मिनट पहले
परीक्षा नियंत्रक डाॅ. अरुण कुमार के साथ धक्कामुक्की करते प्रदर्शनकारी छात्र।
  • जांच कमेटी ऑफिस काॅपी की पड़ताल नहीं करती ताे सातवें और आठवें पेपर के लीक हाेने की जानकारी नहीं मिल पाती
  • स्नातक पार्ट थ्री का पर्चा लीक हाेने से गुस्साए छात्राें ने टीएमबीयू में किया हंगामा

स्नातक पार्ट थ्री के गणित का छठा, सातवां और आठवां पेपर एक साथ लीक हुआ था। पर्चे पांच या छह दिसंबर काे लीक किए गए। चूंकि छठे पेपर की परीक्षा सात दिसंबर काे दूसरी पाली में थी इसलिए उस दिन केवल छठे पेपर के लीक हाेने की बात सामने आई थी। यह खुलासा तीन सदस्यीय कमेटी की जांच में हुआ है।

कमेटी ने शुक्रवार काे गाेपनीय शाखा में रखे पर्चे के ऑफिस काॅपी की पड़ताल में पाया कि सातवें और आठवें पेपर का पैकेट भी खाेला गया था। तब परीक्षा विभाग हरकत में आया और दाेनाें पेपर की हाेने वाली परीक्षा स्थगित की। सातवें पेपर की परीक्षा शनिवार और आठवें की परीक्षा 17 दिसंबर काे हाेनी थी। सूत्राें ने बताया कि अगर जांच कमेटी ऑफिस काॅपी की पड़ताल नहीं करती ताे सातवें और आठवें पेपर के लीक हाेने की जानकारी शायद ही मिलती और परीक्षाएं हाे जातीं।
हस्ताक्षर में आए अंतर से टीएमबीयू की जांच कमेटी ने छेड़छाड़ पकड़ी
बताया गया कि सेटर ऑर माॅडरेटर हस्तलिखित मूल पर्चे की दाे काॅपी तैयार कर उन्हें सील कर परीक्षा विभाग काे देते हैं। इनमेें से लाल पैकेट छपने के लिए प्रेस जाता है और ब्लू पैकेट ऑफिस काॅपी के रूप में गाेपनीय शाखा में रखी जाती है।

इस पर सेटर या माॅडरेटर के हस्ताक्षर पर टेप चस्पा रहता है। लीक करने वाले उस टेप काे हटाकर ब्लेड से लिफाफ खाेला और पर्चा लीक करने के बाद लिफाफ पर उसी जगह दाे टेप चिपका दिए थे। कटने के बाद हस्ताक्षर में आए अंतर पर कमेटी ने इसमें की गई छेड़छाड़ पकड़ी।
पूछताछ करने पर शिक्षक उलझे, साेशल मीडिया के बिंदु पर जांच नहीं हाे सकी
सूत्राें ने बताया कि जांच कमेटी परीक्षा विभाग की जांच के साथ टीएनबी के शिक्षक के माेबाइल पर साेशल मीडिया के माध्यम से छठे पेपर का पर्चा आने की भी जांच कर रही थी। लेकिन इसकाे लेकर जब कमेटी के सदस्य उक्त शिक्षक से पूछताछ करने पहुंचे तो शिक्षक उलझ गए। इसके बाद इस बिंदु पर जांच फिलहाल नहीं हाे सकी है।

परीक्षा नियंत्रक काे खदेड़ा, धक्कामुक्की हेड की गाड़ी से बचकर निकले कंट्राेलर

बार-बार पर्चा लीक हाेने से किरकिरी झेल रहे टीएमबीयू के परीक्षा नियंत्रक डाॅ. अरुण कुमार सिंह शनिवार काे छात्राें के गुस्से का शिकार हाे गए। स्नातक पार्ट थ्री के गणित का पर्चा लीक हाेने के कारण शनिवार काे हाेने वाली परीक्षा स्थगित हाेने से नाराज छात्राें ने उन्हें घेर लिया। छात्राें ने उन्हें प्रशासनिक भवन के गेट से सीनेट हाॅल, कैंटीन, दक्षिणी गेट तक खदेड़ा और धक्कामुक्की करने लगे।

उनके साथ आए डीएसडब्ल्यू डाॅ. रामप्रवेश सिंह और प्राॅक्टर डाॅ. रामसेवक सिंह भी घिरे रहे। कंट्राेलर कैंपस में ही खड़ी पीजी भूगाेल के हेड डाॅ. संजय झा की गाड़ी से वहां से बचकर निकले। कंट्राेलर कुछ देर और विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासनिक भवन कैंपस में रहते ताे बड़ी घटना हाे सकती थी।
हंगामे में बाहरी लड़के भी थे शामिल
छात्राें से शांतिपूर्ण वार्ता हाे रही थी। उनकी मांग मान ली गई थी और हमलाेग लिखित भी देने काे तैयार थे लेकिन वे लाेग उग्र हाे गए। हंगामे में कुछ बाहरी लड़के भी शामिल थे। प्रभारी कुलपति से बात करने के ऐसे लड़काें पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। -डाॅ. रामप्रवेश सिंह, डीएसडब्ल्यू

