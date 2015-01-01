पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुनवाई:कामेश्वर पांडे हत्याकांड में आराेपियों की जमानत पर फैसला सुरक्षित

भागलपुर28 मिनट पहले
  • अभियोजन पक्ष की बहस पूरी, 15 को एडीजे-4 कोर्ट से आएगा निर्णय

नवाबबाग काॅलोनी स्थित आवास पर वकील कामेश्वर पांडे और उनकी नौकीरानी रेणु कुमारी की हत्या मामले में जेल में बंद आरोपी गोपाल भारती और रवीश कुमार की जमानत पर फैसला 15 दिसंबर को आ सकेगा।

कोर्ट ने बहस सुनने के बाद शुक्रवार काे फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया है। एडीजे-4 दिनेश शर्मा की अदालत में एपीपी ओमप्रकाश तिवारी ने कहा कि केस डायरी में पुलिस ने स्पष्ट किया है कि कैसे आरोपियों ने साजिश के तहत दोनों की हत्या की। वकील के मकान में किराया पर रह रहे गोपाल भारती ने दोस्तोें को बुलाकर कांड काे अंजाम दिया।

पुलिस ने तकनीकी जांच में भी पाया कि सभी आरोपियों के मोबाइल का लोकेशन एक है। पकड़े गए आरोपियों ने स्वीकारोक्ति बयान में भी हत्या की बात स्वीकारी। उनकी निशानदेही पर ही अररिया में अरविंद नामक व्यक्ति के घर से वकील की कार बरामद हुई।

अरविंद ने भी पुलिस को बताया कि उसकी गोपाल से रिश्तेदारी है। उनके यहां कार गोपाल ने ही लगाई थी। सारी कड़ी एक दूसरे से जुड़ी है। ऐसे में आरोपी का यह कहना कि पुलिस ने बगैर सबूत के गिरफ्तार किया है, यह गलत है। आरोपी जमानत का हकदार नहीं है।

इससे पहले आरोपियों की ओर से उनके अधिवक्ताओं ने बहस पूरी कर ली थी। बता दें कि 5 मार्च 2020 को कामेश्वर पांडे की सोते अवस्था में ठोस हथियार के प्रहार से हत्या कर दी गई थी।

