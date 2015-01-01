पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The Villagers Gave A Message Not To Fire Crackers In Garuda Breeding Area, Pregnant Women Are Also Threatened By Voice

जागरूकता कार्यक्रम:ग्रामीणाें ने गरूड़ प्रजनन इलाके में पटाखे न चलाने का दिया संदेश, गर्भवती महिलाओं को भी आवाज से खतरा

भागलपुर30 मिनट पहले
कदवा दियारा स्थित गरूड़ प्रजनन इलाके में मंदार नेचर क्लब और वन विभाग के संयुक्त प्रयास से गुरूवार काे जागरूकता कार्यक्रम चलाया गया। जिसमें स्थानीय लाेगाें ने निर्णय लिया है कि वे लाेग प्रजनन वाले इलाके में आतिशबाजी नहीं करेंगे। मंदार नेचर क्लब के संस्थापक सदस्य अरविंद मिश्रा ने बताया कि जैसे गर्भवती महिलाओं काे पटाखे की आवाज से खतरा रहता है, उसी तरह इन गरूड़ाें काे भी तेज आवाज और बारूद की गंध से परेशानियां हाेती है। इस माैसम में कई गरूड़ाें के अंडे देने का समय रहता है। इस माैसम में कई तरह के पक्षियाें का सामूहिक प्रजनन हाेता है।

लेकिन आवाज से गर्भपात हाेने का खतरा बना रहता है। डीएफओं एस सुधाकर व वन्य प्राणी चिकित्सक डाॅ. संजीत कुमार ने बताया कि इसके लिए विशेष जागरूकता शिविर का आयाेजन अब करना हाेगा। जागरूकता अभियान के दाैरान एक घायल धामिन सांप काे भी टीम ने बचाया और उसके शरीर में लगे प्लास्टिक के टुकड़े काे निकाला। इस दाैरान राजीव कुमार, प्रिंस कुमार, त्रिदेव, रवि, राहुल, शुभाशीष, अमित, संताेष, मुकेश, सूरज, लालू कुमार, सुमन, शांति देवी, नगीना राय, कपिलदेव मंडल, अरुण यादव व अन्य शामिल थे।

