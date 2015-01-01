पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महापर्व:दीनानाथ की भक्ति में डूबा पूरा शहर आज अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को देंगे अर्घ्य

भागलपुर23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खरना के साथ 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास शुरू, घर से घाट तक तैयार
  • घाट तैयार, घरों में भी बने कुंड, छठी मईया के गीतों से गूंज रहा शहर

चार दिवसीय छठ महापर्व के दूसरे दिन गुरुवार काे व्रतियाें ने खरना किया। व्रतियाें ने मिट्टी के चूल्हे पर रसिया, खीर व दोस्ती पूड़ी का प्रसाद तैयार किया और रात में अर्गासन दिया। पूजन के समय सभी ने इसका ध्यान रखा कि परवैतिन के कानों तक किसी तरह की आवाज न पहुंचे। अर्गासन के बाद परिवार के सभी सदस्याें ने छठी मईया की आराधना की और प्रसाद खाया। जिनके घर में छठ नहीं हाेता है, उन्हाेंने पड़ाेसियाें के यहां जाकर प्रसाद लिया।

शुक्रवार काे घाट पर अस्ताचलगामी और शनिवार काे उदीयमान सूर्य काे अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। इसी के साथ व्रतियों का 36 घंटे का उपवास शुरू होगा। मनौती वाले कई श्रद्धालु दंड प्रणाम देते हुए घर से घाट तक जाएंगे। इस बीच गंगा घाटों पर गुरुवार सुबह से ही भीड़ लगी रही। लोगों ने खरना के प्रसाद के लिए गंगाजल लिए।

शहर में गूंज रहे हैं छठी मईया के गीत
मारबो रे सुगवा धनुष से...कांचही बांस के बहंगिया...केलवा के पात पर उगेलन सूरूजमल झांके-झुके...जैसे गीतों से पूरा शहर गूंज रहा है। घरों से लेकर गलियों तक की सफाई की जा रही है। व्रतियों को घाट पर जाने में दिक्कत न हो, इसलिए उसे धोया जा रहा है। हर जगह उत्साह है। घरों पर झालर सजे हैं। गलियां रोशनी से नहा उठी हैं।

मान्यता है कि छठी मईया की आराधना से न सिर्फ शारीरिक कष्ट दूर होते हैं, बल्कि धन-धान्य के साथ मनोकामनाएं भी पूरी होती हैं। ज्योतिषाचार्य मनोज कुमार मिश्र ने बताया, इस बार कार्तिक शुक्ल चतुर्थी को रवियोग में पर्व की शुरुआत और समापन 21 नवंबर को सर्वार्थ सिद्धि व द्विपुष्कर योग में हो रहा है। यह सुख-समृद्धि और मनोवांछित फल के लिए जाना जाता है।

मोहल्लों में बनाए छोटे तालाब, घरों में कुंड बनाकर भी देंगे अर्घ्य
कोरोनाकाल में संक्रमण से बचाव की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार, अधिकांश लोग घरों में पूजा करेंगे। इसके लिए कई मोहल्लों में गड्‌ढे खोदकर छोटे तालाब बनाए गए हैं। व्रती शहर के विभिन्न गंगा घाटाें व तालाबाें पर भी अर्घ्य देंगे। कई लाेगाें ने घर की छत पर कुंड बनाया है। व्रती यहां भगवान सूर्य काे अर्घ्य देंगे। लाेगाें ने घाटाें व घर पर सजावट की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। शुक्रवार सुबह से घरों में पकवान बनेंगे। छठ में विशेष पकवान ठेकुआ, चावल के लड्‌डू (कसार) बनाए जाएंगे।

