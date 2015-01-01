पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bhagalpur
  • The Woman Was In The House, The Money Went Out In Mumbai, There Is No Clue Of The Thugs For Two Years, The Case File Will Be Closed

क्राइम:घर में थी महिला, मुंबई में निकल गए पैसे, दो साल तक ठगों का सुराग नहीं, बंद होगी केस की फाइल

भागलपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राघोपुर टीकर की ज्योति ने 20 फरवरी 2019 को मधुसूदनपुर थाने में दर्ज कराया था केस

मधुसूदनपुर थाने में दर्ज साइबर ठगी के एक केस में पौने दो साल बाद भी पुलिस को साइबर ठगों का सुराग नहीं मिला। इस कारण सिटी एसपी ने केस की फाइल को बंद करने का निर्देश दिया है। यह मामला राघोपुर टीकर निवासी ज्योति कुमारी ने 20 फरवरी 2019 को मधुसूदनपुर थाने में दर्ज कराया था। महिला के खाते से 31 जनवरी 2019 को मुंबई के सांताक्रूज वेस्ट इलाके से एटीएम के जरिए 31 हजार 500 रुपए की निकासी हो गई थी।

महिला घर में थी और एटीएम कार्ड भी उनके पास था। साइबर ठगों का कोई फोन भी महिला को नहीं आया था। इसके बाद खाते से उक्त पैसों की निकासी हो गई थी। केस दर्ज होने के बाद जमादार ललन राम को जांच अधिकारी बनाया गया। जबकि साइबर ठगी के केस में इंस्पेक्टर स्तर से पुलिस पदाधिकारी जांच अधिकारी होते है।

पुलिस और साइबर सेल को जांच में अब तक कुछ नहीं मिला
एटीएम से पैसे कैसे निकले, इस बिंदु पर पुलिस ने जांच की, लेकिन कुछ भी पता नहीं चला। साइबर सेल ने भी केस की जांच की, लेकिन वहां भी ठगों का सुराग या पैसों कैसे निकले, इसका पता नहीं चल पाया। एसपी ने केस की रिव्यू की तो पाया कि निकट भविष्य में केस में ठगों का सुराग मिलने की संभावना नहीं के बराबर है।

इस कारण केस की फाइल को बंद करने का निर्देश दिया। घटना को सत्य व सूत्रहीन मानकर फाइनल रिपोर्ट फाइल करने का निर्देश एसपी ने दिया। केस के आईओ को बदल कर नाथनगर इंस्पेक्टर को जांच अधिकारी बनाया, कहा कि कोई सुराग मिलेगा तो फिर से केस की फाइल खुलेगी।
एटीएम क्लोनिंग से जुड़ा हो सकता है मामला
यह मामला एटीएम क्लोनिंग से जुड़ा हो सकता है। लेकिन पुलिस ने इस बिंदु पर जांच ही नहीं की। महिला के एटीएम का क्लोन तैयार कर पैसों की निकासी की संभावना है। कब और कैसे महिला के एटीएम का क्लोन तैयार किया गया, इस संबंध में पुलिस को जांच करनी चाहिए थी। भागलपुर में एटीएम क्लोन तैयार करने वाला गैंग सक्रिय है और पुलिस इसका भंडा फोड़ भी कर चुकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें