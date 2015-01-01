पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:काली पूजा में न मेला लगेगा न ही भव्य शाेभायात्रा निकाली जाएगी,17 की दाेपहर चार बजे तक प्रतिमाओं का करें विसर्जन : जिलाधिकारी

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
शांति समिति की बैठक में मौजूद डीएम व एसएसपी।
  • शांति समिति की बैठक में काेविड-19 की गाइडलाइन के तहत विसर्जन का निर्णय, मूर्तियां ढकी रहेंगी
  • पंडाल नहीं बनेंगे

डीएम प्रणव कुमार की अध्यक्षता में बुधवार को समीक्षा भवन स्थित सभागार में काली पूजा व छठ पर्व काे लेकर शांति समिति की बैठक हुई। डीएम ने कहा कि संक्रमण का खतरा अभी टला नहीं है। काली पूजा व छठ पर्व के दौरान निर्धारित प्रोटोकॉल का पालन नहीं होने की स्थिति में संक्रमण के मामलों में तेजी आ सकती है।

लाेग मास्क पहनेंगे व दो गज की दूरी का पालन अनिवार्य रूप से करेंगे। कहीं भी मेले का आयोजन नहीं हाेगा। लाउडस्पीकार का प्रयोग नहीं किया जाएगा। तोरण द्वार भी नहीं बनेगा। पूजा समिति सैनिटाइजर की व्यवस्था करेंगी। डीएम ने सदस्याें से कहा कि सिर्फ जहां पर मूर्तियां स्थापित हो वहीं स्थल ढंका रहेगा। बाकी मंदिर के इर्द-गिर्द की जगह पर पंडाल का निर्माण न करें और खुला आसमान रखें। विसर्जन के समय भीड़ न हो और दो प्रतिमाओं के बीच 200 से 300 गज की दूरी बनाए रखेंगे। बच्चे व बुजुर्ग नहीं जाएंगे। विसर्जन 16 नवंबर की शाम सात बजे से प्रारंभ करें और 17 की दाेपहर तीन बजे तक सारी प्रतिमाएं विसर्जित कर लें। महासमिति के प्रधान संरक्षक कामेश्वर यादव ने प्रशासन को इसके लिए भरोसा दिलाया। बैठक में एसएसपी आशीष भारती, नगर आयुक्त जे. प्रियदर्शनी, डीडीसी सुनील कुमार, अपर समाहर्ता राजेश झा राजा, एसडीओं आशीष नारायण, डीटीओं फिरोज अख्तर समेत शांति समिति के काफी सदस्य माैजूद थे। उधर, महासमिति की ओर से अध्यक्ष ब्रजेश शाह, महामंत्री शिशुपाल भारती, प्रवक्ता गिरीश चंद्र भगत, कोषाध्यक्ष सत्यनारायण प्रसाद, उपाध्यक्ष विनय सिन्हा, संरक्षक भगवान यादव, जयनंदन आचार्य समेत कई सदस्य मौजूद थे।

समय रहते विसर्जन काे तालाब कर लें तैयार

डीएम प्रणव कुमार ने बुधवार को विसर्जन के लिए बने तालाब काे देखा और कहा कि 11 फीट के गहरे तालाब में आठ से नाै फीट तक पानी की व्यवस्था करें। उन्हाेंने नगर आयुक्त काे निर्देश दिया कि तालाब के तीन तरफ बैरिकेडिंग करें ताकि विसर्जन के दाैरान किसी तरह की परेशानी न हाे। राेशनी व साफ-सफाई की व्यवस्था भी बेहतर हाे। डीएम ने वहां गंगा किनारे के दलदल काे भी ठीक करने काे कहा ताकि छठव्रतियाें काे दिक्कत न हाे। इस दाैरान एसएसपी, सदर एसडीओ, नगर आयुक्त व अन्य माैजूद थे।

दुर्गा की तरह काली प्रतिमाओं का करें विसर्जन
बैठक में केंद्रीय काली पूजा महासमिति के संरक्षक प्राे. आनंद मिश्रा ने मेढ़पतियों के साथ की गई बैठक में लिए निर्णय को डीएम के सामने रखा। व्यायामशाला के विसर्जन मुसहरी घाट में करने की अनुमति मांगी। एसएसपी ने कहा कि सरकार की गाइडलाइन 30 नवंबर तक पहले वाली ही है। उन्हाेंने सदस्याें से कहा कि जिस प्रकार दुर्गा पूजा में बिना भीड़ लगाए बिना बिजली बत्ती, बिना व्यामशाला खेले सादगी के साथ प्रतिमा का विसर्जन किया था, उसी प्रकार मां काली का विसर्जन करें।

शहर में 100 से ज्यादा प्रतिमाओं का हो रहा निर्माण

मां काली की प्रतिमाएं शनिवार की देर रात मंदिरों में बिठाई जाएंगी। पूजा समिति पूजा को भव्य बनाने में लगे हुए हैं। मूर्तिकार भी प्रतिमा को अंतिम रूप देने में जुटे हुए हैं। शुक्रवार को मंदिरों में सजावट का काम शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। शीतला स्थान चौक से अद्भुत बजरंगबली स्थान तक झालर व बल्ब से रोशन रहेगा। मां बुढ़िया काली मंदिर से भोलानाथ पुल व बौसी पुल के आगे तक रोशनी होगी। परबत्ती की मां बुढ़िया काली, नया टोला परबत्ती, बमकाली जोगसर, तिलकामांझी चौक, जवारीपुर, आदमपुर काली स्थान, सोनापट्टी की काली स्थान मुंदीचक, कालीबाड़ी, खंजरपुर, साहिबगंज, मानिकपुर सहित अन्य जगहों पर तैयारियां अंतिम चरण में है।

बिना किसी शोर-शराबा के निकाली जाएगी शोभायात्रा
शहर में इस बार मां काली की 100 से अधिक जगहों पर प्रतिमाएं स्थापित की जाएंगी। प्रतिमाएं 14 नवंबर शनिवार की देर रात बिठाई जाएंगी। केंद्रीय काली पूजा महानगर महासमिति के अध्यक्ष ब्रजेश साह ने बताया कि इनमें पूर्वी क्षेत्र में 17, पश्चिमी क्षेत्र में 18, दक्षिणी क्षेत्र में 18 और उत्तरी क्षेत्र में 26 स्थानों पर काली प्रतिमाएं स्थापित की जाएंगी। इसके अलावा नाथनगर में करीब 42 व सबौर में भी कई जगहों पर प्रतिमाएं बिठाई जाती हैं। शोभायात्रा को लेकर जल्दी बैठक की जाएगी। शोभायात्रा में सबसे आगे परबत्ती की मां बुढ़िया काली रहती है।

विसर्जन घाटों व सड़क की मरम्मत व सफाई की मांग
काली पूजा केन्द्रीय समिति के पदाधिकारियों ने सभी उपाध्यक्ष को अपने-अपने क्षेत्र के पूजा स्थलों को देखने और वहां की समस्याओं की जानकारी केन्द्रीय समिति को देने को कहा है। केन्द्रीय समिति उन समस्याओं का निदान कराने का प्रयास करेगी। प्रतिमा 16 की रात्रि में उठाई जाएगी और 17 नवंबर को विसर्जन जाएगी। केंद्रीय काली पूजा समिति ने सभी पूजा स्थलों, विसर्जन मार्ग की साफ-सफाई, सड़क की मरम्मत, विसर्जन घाट पर ब्लीचिंग पाउडर का छिड़काव करने की मांग जिला प्रशासन से की है। विसर्जन घाट का भी महासमिति के द्वारा जायजा लिया गया है।

