दाखिला 23 से:2962 सीटाें के लिए जारी की तीसरी सूची, टीएमबीयू स्नातक में नामांकन लेने में बेदम, डेढ़ महीने में दो चयन सूची

भागलपुर31 मिनट पहले
  • पिछले सत्र में मैराथन नामांकन, इस बार तीसरी सूची जारी करने की कवायद

स्नातक नामांकन काे लेकर इस बार टीएमबीयू का दम फूल रहा है। दाखिले की प्रक्रिया में देरी भी हाे रही है और सीटें बड़ी संख्या में खाली रह रही हैं। इसके उलट पिछले सत्र में टीएमबीयू में 5 चरणाें में मैराथन नामांकन हुआ था और 41 हजार सीटाें में दाखिला हुआ था। इस दफे अब तक डेढ़ महीने में विवि केवल 2 चयन सूची से नामांकन ले सका है और तीसरी सूची भी निर्धारित तिथि से एक दिन बाद जारी कर पाया।

तीसरी सूची तय कार्यक्रम के तहत 12 नवंबर काे जारी हाेना था जाे शुक्रवार यानी 13 नवंबर काे जारी हुआ। यह सूची 2962 सीटाें के लिए जारी की गई है जिसमें दूसरी सूची से नामांकन के बाद स्लाइड अप का प्रयाेग करने वाले छात्र भी शामिल हैं। लेकिन अब स्थिति यह है कि इस सूची से नामांकन टीएमबीयू में छुट्टियां खत्म हाेने के बाद 23 नवंबर से शुरू हाे सकेगा। अब तक जाे कार्यक्रम तय है उसके अनुसार तीसरी चयन सूची से दाखिले के बाद ऑन स्पाॅट नामांकन हाेगा।

अब तक 2 चयन सूची से 25 हजार नामांकन जबकि सीटें 59 हजार हैं

नामांकन की गति भी काफी धीमी है और सीटें भी काफी खाली हैं। इस बार 59 हजार सीटाें पर ऑनलाइन तरीके से नामांकन हाेना है। पहली चयन सूची में 28258 सीटें शामिल थीं जबकि नामांकन 23591 सीटाें पर हाे सका था। लगभग 4400 सीटें खाली रह गई थीं। दूसरी सूची 3070 सीटाें के लिए जारी की गई जिसमें से 2 हजार सीटाें पर नामांकन हुआ था। अब तीसरी सूची 2962 सीटाें के लिए जारी की गई है। तीनाें सूची मिलाकर कुल 34290 सीटें ही नामांकन के लिए जारी की गई हैं। इनमें से पहली अैर दूसरी सूची मिलाकर 25 हजार से थाेड़ा ज्यादा ही नामांकन हाे सका है।

