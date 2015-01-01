पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नोटा को करीब 16 हजार से ज्यादा वोट:इस बार भी नोटा को मिले 16 हजार से ज्यादा वोट पर 2015 विस व 2019 लोस चुनाव से कम पड़े

भागलपुर40 मिनट पहले
  • भागलपुर में 1095 से ज्यादा वोट नोटा को जबकि 950 वोटों के अंतर से हारे रोहित

इस बार भी ईवीएम में सबसे नीचे वाला कैंडिडेट नोटा (इनमें से कोई नहीं) को करीब 16 हजार से ज्यादा वोट मिले। सबसे ज्यादा नोटा पर बटन सुल्तानगंज में दबाए गए। यहां 4710 वोट नोटा को पड़े। इसके बाद गोपालपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 3,879 वोट नोटा को मिले। जबकि भागलपुर में 1095 वोट नोटा को मिले।

यहां भाजपा प्रत्याशी रोहित पांडेय इससे कम 950 वाेट से अजीत शर्मा से हार गए। पीरपैंती में 820, बिहपुर में 2711, नाथनगर में 1190 अौर कहलगांव में 2188 वोट नोटा को पड़े। जबकि 2015 के विधानसभा चुनाव में 35,932 वोट और 2019 लोस चुनाव में 31567 वोट नोटा को पड़े थे।

2015 में नाथनगर, गोपालपुर व पीरपैंती में नोटा वोट विनिंग मार्जिन के करीब रहा था

बता दें कि सुप्रीम काेर्ट के निर्देश पर चुनाव आयोग ने 2014 के लोकसभा चुनाव में इसे पहली बार ईवीएम में एक कैंडिडेट के रूप में मतदाताओं को विकल्प दिया था। उस समय भागलपुर क्षेत्र के 11,875 लोगों ने नोटा बटन दबाया था। यह संयोग ही कहें कि उस वक्त जीत-हार का अंतर 9,845 वोट रहा था। इस चुनाव के बाद 2015 में हुए विधानसभा चुनाव में भी वोटरों ने जमकर नाेटा का इस्तेमाल किया। जिले की सातों सीट से 35,932 वोटरों ने नोटा को चुना। 2019 में हुए लोकसभा चुनाव में 31,567 वोटरों ने नोटा का बटन दबाया। 2015 के चुनाव में नाथनगर, गोपालपुर व पीरपैंती में नोटा वाेट के आसपास विनिंग मार्जिन रहा।

2020 में नोटा काे मिले वाेट व विनिंग मार्जिन

विस क्षेत्रनोटाविनिंग मार्जिन
सुल्तानगंज4,71011,603
नाथनगर1,1907,481
भागलपुर1,095950
कहलगांव218842,947
पीरपैंती82022295
गोपालपुर3,87924,580
बिहपुर2,7116,348

2015 में नोटा काे वाेट व विनिंग मार्जिन

विस क्षेत्रनोटाविनिंग मार्जिन
सुल्तानगंज8,16414,033
नाथनगर7,1727,825
भागलपुर2,50010,658
कहलगांव5,35321,229
पीरपैंती4,1385,144
गोपालपुर5,0425,169
बिहपुर3,56512,716

