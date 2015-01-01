पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेखौफ बदमाश:ड्रग के धंधे में शामिल होने से मना किया तो युवक को जान से मारने की दी धमकी

अकबरनगर13 घंटे पहले
अकबरनगर थाना क्षेत्र के अकबरनगर निवासी पीतांबर कुमार झा को फोन पर जान से मार देने की धमकी देने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। इसे लेकर उन्होंने अज्ञात के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। पुलिस को दिए आवेदन में कहा है कि मेरे पुत्र रोशन कुमार झा के मोबाइल नंबर 7367302178 पर गुरुवार सुबह नौ बजे 7549077693 से कॉल आया। फोन करने वाला व्यक्ति ने कहा कि रोशन से बात कराओ। कारण पूछने पर कहा कि उसे ब्राउन शुगर की डिलीवरी करनी है।

जब मैंने उससे कहा कि वह ऐसा काम नहीं करता है। उसे परेशान मत किया करो। तुम भी यह सब गलत काम मत करो। इस पर फोन करने वाले व्यक्ति गाली-गलौज करने लगा और पूरे परिवार को जान से मारने की धमकी दी। कहा कि, 24 घंटे के अंदर पिता व पुत्र दोनों को गोली मार देंगे। पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है। इधर, धमकी मिलने के बाद युवक के परिजनों में दहशत है। वे अनहोनी की आशंका जता रहे हैं।

