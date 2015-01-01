पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दर्दनाक हादसा:चौसा में टेंपो और ट्रैक्टर में भिड़ंत, दंपती समेत तीन लोगों की हुई मौत

नवगछिया/चौसाएक घंटा पहले
  • मरने वालों में ढोलबज्जा बाजार के दंपती और रूपौली की महिला शामिल, चार लोग घायल

टेंपो और ट्रैक्टर की भिड़ंत में दंपती समेत तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि टेंपो चालक समेत चार लोग घायल हो गए। हादसे के बाद ट्रैक्टर चालक मौके से फरार हो गया। जबकि टेंपो सड़क किनारे पानी भरे गड्ढे में गिर गया। यह हादसा ढोलबज्जा और चौसा थाना क्षेत्र की सीमा पर चिरौरी चिमनी भट्ठा के पास ग्रामीण सड़क पर शनिवार शाम करीब 6 बजे हुआ।

मृतकों में ढोलबज्जा बाजार निवासी कैलू मलिक के पुत्र विकास मलिक (30 वर्ष), उनकी पत्नी संगीता देवी (28) और पूर्णिया के रूपौली प्रखंड के लक्ष्मीनियां निवासी सुभाष मंडल की पत्नी अनिता देवी (30 वर्ष) शामिल हैं। घायलों में अनिता देवी की तीन बेटियां निभा कुमारी, सती कुमारी, सविता कुमारी और टेंपो चालक पैना पंचायत के वार्ड-11 निवासी मो. रिजवान शामिल हैं। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही चौसा पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और घायलों को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल पहुंचाया।
ढोलबज्जा से टेंपो से सभी जा रहे थे चौसा
उधर, घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही विकास के परिजन अस्पताल पहुंचे। परिजनों ने बताया कि सभी लोग टेंपो से ढोलबज्जा से चौसा जा रहे थे। विकास अपनी पत्नी संगीता के साथ आलमनगर के नरथुआ गांव अपने ससुराल जाने के लिए शाम 5 बजे घर से निकले थे।

वहीं पूर्णिया की अनिता देवी भी ढोलब्बजा निवासी अपने बहनोई अशोक मंडल के घर से तीन बेटियों के साथ अपने मायके फुलौत ओपी क्षेत्र के त्रिवेणी टोला धनेशपुर जा रही थी। विकास का पांच साल का बेटा मनखुश को मामूली चोट आई है।

