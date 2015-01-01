पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हत्या:खाद व्यवसायी के पुत्र की हत्या में तीन संदिग्ध हिरासत में, चश्मदीद से कराई जाएगी पहचान

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

अकबरनगर के खाद व्यवसायी के पुत्र शिवम की हत्या मामले में एसआईटी ने सोमवार को तीन संदिग्धों को हिरासत में लिया। इनमें एक संदिग्ध की पुलिस को कई दिनों से तलाश थी। दो को किसी गुप्त स्थान पर रखकर एसआईटी पूछताछ कर रही है।

वारदात के चश्मदीद अमन ने बदमाशाें की जाे जानकारी दी थी, उससे एक संदिग्ध का हुलिया मिलता है। अमन से उस संदिग्ध की पहचान भी कराई जाएगी। पुलिस ने चश्मदीद अमन से जानकारी लेकर वैसे हुलिया और चाल-ढाल वाले अपराधियों की एक सूची तैयार की है, जिनसे शिवम के हत्यारों का चेहरा मिलता है।

सूत्रों का कहना है कि एसएसपी आशीष भारती खुद उक्त संदिग्धों से पूछताछ कर रहे हैं और उसके बयान के आधार पर रेड भी कराई जा रही है।

उधर, एसआईटी ने स्टेशन चौक स्थित एक होटल में छापेमारी कर अकबरनगर इलाके के एक पुराने दागी को भी हिरासत में लिया है। उक्त दागी अपने जमाने का कुख्यात अपराधी हुआ करता था और हबीबपुर इलाके से उसका संबंध है। दागी से एसएसपी समेत पूरी टीम पूछताछ में जुटी हुई है।

25 लाख जमा करने की जानकारी किन लोगों को थी, लगाया जा रहा है पता

एसआईटी यह पता लगा रही है कि 25 लाख जमा करने की बात बैंक से लेकर घर तक किन-किन लोगों को थी।

बैंक से अगर फोन कर बुलाया गया था तो उस समय कौन-कौन वहां मौजूद थे, जिन्होंने इस बात को सुना। इस तरह घर से जब शिवम को बैंक भेजा जा रहा था तो घरवालों के अलावा किसी तीसरे को भी इसकी जानकारी थी। इस बारे में एसआईटी पता लगा रही है।

पिता के साथ कुछ साल पहले हुई घटना के आरोपियों से भी हुई पूछताछ

शिवम के पिता के साथ कुछ साल पहले हुई घटना के आरोपियों से भी एसआईटी पूछताछ कर चुकी है। इस मामले में पुलिस ने तीन आरोपियों पर चार्जशीट फाइल की थी।

इनमें एक आरोपी जेल में बंद है। बाकी दो बाहर हैं। पुलिस दोनों आरोपियों से पूछताछ कर चुकी है। हालांकि अभी एसआईटी यह स्पष्ट नहीं कर रही है कि दोनों घटना को एक गैंग ने अंजाम दिया था या अलग-अलग ने।

डीआईजी की अपील-मोटी रकम जमा निकासी में पुलिस का लें सहयोग

डीआईजी सुजीत कुमार ने लोगों से अपील की है कि अगर बैंक में मोटी रकम की जमा या निकासी करते हैं तो सुरक्षा के लिए लोकल पुलिस की मदद ले सकते हैं। यह सेवा बिल्कुल नि:शुल्क है। तीनों जिले के पुलिस कप्तान के पहले से ही यह निर्देश दिया गया है। पुलिसवाले सुरक्षित गंतव्य तक कैश पहुंचाएंगे।

