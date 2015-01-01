पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:टीएमबीयू ने 23 साल से नहीं दिया नगर निगम को टैक्स, 1.08 करोड़ का कर्जदार

भागलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • टैक्स अदायगी के लिए नगर निगम की ओर से भेजा जा रहा रिमाइंडर

तिलकामांझी भागलपुर विश्वविद्यालय नगर निगम के एक कराेड अाठ लाख रुपए का बकाया लेकर बैठा है। टीएमबीयू ने बीते 23 वर्षाें से नगर निगम काे टैक्स दिया ही नहीं है। टीएमबीयू के 45 भवन हैं। इनका टैक्स 1996 के बाद दिया ही नहीं गया है। नगर निगम बार-बार पत्र भेज कर टीएमबीयू का तगादा कर रहा है।

इसके बावजूद टीएमबीयू प्रशासन अपने इस बकाया काे देने की जहमत नहीं उठा रहा है। सिर्फ 2020-21 के टैक्स की बात करें ताे ये राशि करीब 6 लाख रुपए हैं। जबकि 1997-1998 से 2019-2020 की बकाया राशि ही करीब एक कराेड़ 28 लाख रुपए हैं। टीएमबीयू प्रशासन के अलावा अन्य काॅलेजाें ने भी बीते कई वर्षाें से नगर निगम काे टैक्स की राशि नहीं दी है।

रजिस्ट्रार बोले-फाइल देखकर बताते हैं

टीएमबीयू ने नगर निगम के टैक्स के एक कराेड़ आठ लाख रुपए नहीं दिए हैं। नगर निगम ने 20 अगस्त काे भी पत्र भेजकर अतिशीध्र टैक्स भुगतान करने का आग्रह किया है। लेकिन टीएमबीयू प्रशासन काे ये पता ही नहीं है कि उनके पास कितनी राशि है। टीएमबीयू के रजिस्ट्रार अरुण कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि फाइल देखकर कल इसके बारे में बताया जा सकता है। पीआरओ डाॅ. दीपक कुमार दिनकर ने भी कहा कि इस बारे में फाइल देखकर एक दिन बाद जानकारी दी जा सकेगी। टीएमबीयू ने 23 वर्षाें से टैक्स का भुगतान नहीं किया है और इसकी जानकारी अधिकारियाें काे है ही नहीं।

टैक्स में किस मद में कितनी राशि, इसका जिक्र ही नहीं
नगर निगम का टैक्स किस मद में कितना है इसका काेई जिक्र नहीं है। टैक्स कितना है अाैर किस भवन का है केवल ये जानकारी दी गई है। टीएमबीयू के भवन तीन वार्डाें में हैं। 20 भवन वार्ड नंबर 17 के अंतर्गत अाते हैं। अाठ भवन वार्ड नंबर 11 में और 17 भवन वार्ड नंबर ग्याहर में हैं। इसमें से एक भी भवन का टैक्स बीते 23 वर्षाें में नहीं दिया गया है।

