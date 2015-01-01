पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नामांकन की तैयारी:23 से तीन परीक्षाओं व दाे दाखिले की टीएमबीयू कर रहा है तैयारी

भागलपुर15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विश्वविद्यालय के लिए माह का अंतिम हफ्ता काफी व्यस्त रहेगा

मार्च से हुए लाॅकडाउन, उसके बाद विधानसभा चुनाव और अभी प्रमुख त्याेहाराें की छुट्टियाें से टीएमबीयू की गति जितनी धीमी रही, अगला हफ्ता उतनी ही व्यस्तता भरा रहेगा। 23 नवंबर से 30 नवंबर के बीच टीएमबीयू काे तीन परीक्षाओं की तैयारी करनी है।

इसके साथ ही दाे तरह का नामांकन लेना है और शिक्षक बहाली के लिए सर्टिफिकेट बनाने की प्रक्रिया करनी हाेगी। यह हफ्ता इसलिए भी महत्वपूर्ण हाेगा क्याेंकि आठ महीने के लाॅकडाउन के बाद नियमित कक्षाएं भी शुरू हाेंगी।

स्नातक में तीसरी चयन सूची से शुरू हाेगा नामांकन

टीएमबीयू में त्याेहाराें की छुट्टियां 22 नवंबर तक हैं। 23 नवंबर काे विश्वविद्यालय खुलते ही काॅलेजाें और पीजी विभागाें में क्लासरूम टीचिंग शुरू हाे जाएगी। हालांकि काेविड गाइडलाइन के तहत टीएमबीयू ने कक्षा शुरू करने काे लेकर काेई तैयारी अब तक नहीं की है।

23 नवंबर से ही स्नातक में तीसरी चयन सूची से नामांकन शुरू हाेगा। इसके बाद उसी हफ्ते में ऑन स्पाॅट नामांकन लिया जाएगा। 23 से ही बीएड काॅलेजाें में नामांकन के लिए काउंसिलिंग का दूसरा चरण हाेगा। इसी हफ्ते तीसरा चरण पूरा करना हाेगा।

एमएड की परीक्षा भी इसी हफ्ते शुरू हाेने वाली है जिसका कार्यक्रम तय हाे चुका है। साथ ही एक दिसंबर से हाेने वाली स्नातक पार्ट थ्री की परीक्षा के लिए काॅपियाें की व्यवस्था करनी हाेगी। पीजी सेमेस्टर चार का परीक्षा फाॅर्म भराया गया है लेकिन छात्राें की मांग पर टीएमबीयू ने पीजी सेमेस्टर चार से पहले सेमेस्टर एक की परीक्षा के लिए फाॅर्म भरने की तिथि तय कर दी है।

बिहार यूनिवर्सिटी सर्विस कमिशन से असिस्टेंट प्राेफेसर की हाेने वाली बहाली का आवेदन दाे दिसंबर तक हाेना है। इसके लिए अभ्यर्थियाें के सर्टिफिकेट भी 23 से 30 नवंबर के बीच बनाने हाेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें