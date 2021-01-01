पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट 100 साल पुराना:सालाना पानी की सफाई पर फूंक रहे ढाई करोड़, निगम की जांच में भी कैंसर की आशंका

भागलपुर
यह तस्वीर गंगा में बने चैनल की है, जहां से पानी वाटर वर्क्स लाया जा रहा है। - Dainik Bhaskar
यह तस्वीर गंगा में बने चैनल की है, जहां से पानी वाटर वर्क्स लाया जा रहा है।

नमामि गंगे...यानी, हे मां गंगे! तुझे प्रणाम करता हूं। मां गंगे को प्रणाम कर सफाई की 2015 में बनी योजना पांच साल बाद भी जमीन पर नहीं उतरी। इसलिए शहर के डेढ़ लाख लोगों को 100 साल पुराने बरारी वाटर वर्क्स से साफ पानी नहीं मिल रहा। 40 से ज्यादा नाले गंगा को दूषित कर रहे हैं।

निगम पानी की सफाई पर सालाना 2.5 करोड़ फूंक रहा है, पर चैनल से पानी साफ नहीं आ रहा। सोर्स वाटर में झाग आ रहा है। 3 साल पहले निगम की जांच में पानी में कैंसरकारक रसायन मिले थे। विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि झाग बनना ठीक नहीं। इसमें मौजूद रसायन कैंसर व जॉडिंस जैसे खतरे पैदा कर सकते हैं।

  • 40 से ज्यादा नाले का गंदा पानी सीधे जा रहा है गंगा में
  • 60 लाख का बजट 2020-21 में नमामि गंगे योजना से मिला
  • 386 करोड़ से शहर में सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट बनने हैं

क्यों बन रहा है झाग: टीएमबीयू भूगोल विभाग के एचओडी अनिरुद्ध कुमार ने बताया, शुद्ध पानी में झाग नहीं बनता है। यदि झाग बन रहा है तो कुछ न कुछ केमिकल उसमें मिला है। साबुन में सल्फेट होता है, तभी झाग बनता है। पटना प्रदूषण कंट्रोल बोर्ड के अफसर डॉ. एके घोष की माने तो पानी की सफाई होती है। गंगा सफाई पर काम हो रहा है।
खतरनाक है यह पानी
पानी में झाग आना ठीक नहीं, ऐसा पानी खतरनाक है। पानी में ज्यादा रसायन मिलने से कैंसर समेत अन्य बीमारियां हो सकती हैं। -डॉ. राजीव सिन्हा, गेस्ट्रोएंट्रोलॉजिस्ट

