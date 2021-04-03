पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेतु पर जाम:दो ट्रक भिड़े, तीसरा भी आ घुसा, विक्रमशिला सेतु 5 घंटे जाम, रेंगते हुए निकलीं गाड़ियां

भागलपुर2 घंटे पहले
विक्रमशिला सेतु पर क्षतिग्रस्त ट्रक से लगा जाम, पांच घंटे बाद पुलिस ने हटाया। इसके बाद धीरे-धीरे निकली गाड़ियां। - Dainik Bhaskar
विक्रमशिला सेतु पर क्षतिग्रस्त ट्रक से लगा जाम, पांच घंटे बाद पुलिस ने हटाया। इसके बाद धीरे-धीरे निकली गाड़ियां।
  • सुबह 7.30 से दोपहर 12.30 बजे तक लगा जाम, पुलिस ने तीनों ट्रकों को दोपहर में हटाया, तब रेंगते हुए निकलीं गाड़ियां

विक्रमशिला सेतु गुरुवार को पांच घंटे जाम रहा। सुबह 7.30 से दोपहर 12.30 बजे तक सेतु पर वाहनों के पहिए थमे रहे और लोगों की परेशानी बढ़ती गई। सेतु के पाया नंबर-38 पर भागलपुर से नवगछिया जा रहा ट्रक नवगछिया से भागलपुर आ रहे ट्रक से भिड़ गया। कुछ ही देर बाद एक तेज रफ्तार ट्रक आकर पहले से टकराए ट्रकों से जा भिड़ा। इसके बाद पूरे सेतु पर जाम लग गया।

अंसतुलित ट्रक सेतु के फुटपाथ पर जा चढ़ा। साथ ही सेतु पर ट्रकों की कतार लग गई। दोपहर 12.30 बजे तक पुलिस क्षतिग्रस्त ट्रकों को नहीं हटा सकी। बाद में एक ट्रक को टीओपी तक व बाकी दो ट्रकों को जाह्नवी चौक पर लगाया। इसके बाद राह खुली और दोपहर 12.35 बजे से शाम 6 बजे तक सेतु पर धीरे-धीरे गाड़ियां गुजरीं।

जाम में खरीक, रंगरा व गंगा पार से भागलपुर आ रहे इंटर के परीक्षार्थियों की परेशानी बढ़ गई। वे जाम में फंसे तो बीच सेतु पर बस से उतरकर पैदल परीक्षा केंद्र तक पहुंचे। खरीक के गौरव कुमार ने बताया, सुबह 7 बजे ही घर से निकले थे। जाह्ननी चौक के पास जब बस आई तो जाम का पता चला। परीक्षा छूटने के डर से पैदल ही पुल पार कर सेंटर तक पहुंचे।
नवगछिया से बायपास तक लगी रही कतार, सेतु पर लोग बसों से उतरकर पैदल निकले

सेतु पर जाम का असर नवगछिया से लेकर बायपास तक रहा। ट्रकों की लंबी कतार लगी रही। इससे लोगों को बहुत परेशानी हुई। इशाकचक के सागर ने बताया, सुबह 9 बजे बहन के यहां पूर्णिया जाने को बस से निकले, लेकिन जीरोमाइल के पास ही जाम देखकर उतरना पड़ा।
ट्रकों की टककर से लग गया जाम
सुबह ओवरटेक के दौरान दो ट्रक भिड़ गए। बाद में तीसरा ट्रक भी टकरा गया। सेतु जमा हुआ। पुलिस ने तीनों ट्रकों को हटाकर जाम हटवाया। -विशेष कुमार, प्रभारी, टीओपी

