क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट:यूसीसी ने बादशाह इलेवन ताे यूथ कॉर्नर क्रिकेट क्लब ने टीएनबी शिवपूनम को दी शिकस्त

भागलपुर2 दिन पहले
जिला क्रिकेट संघ के तत्वावधान में सैंडिस कंपाउंड स्टेडियम में आयोजित चंदन कुमार (डुगडुग) मेमोरियल टी-20 क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट में रविवार को खेले गए पहले मुकाबले में यूसीसी ने बादशाह इलेवन को 5 विकेट से पराजित कर दिया।

मैन ऑफ द मैच चार विकेट लेने वाले यूसीसी के सूर्यवंश रहे। दूसरे मुकाबले में यूथ कॉर्नर क्रिकेट क्लब ने टीएनबी शिवपूनम एकेडमी को 94 रनों से पराजित कर दिया। दूसरे मुकाबले के मैन ऑफ द मैच 51 रनों की पारी खेलने वाले यूथ कार्नर के विकास यादव रहे। पहले मुकाबले में यूसीसी के खिलाफ बादशाह इलेवन ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का निर्णय लिया। बादशाह इलेवन की टीम 19.3 ओवर में 111 रन बनाकर ऑल आउट हो गई। यूसीसी की टीम ने 18 ओवर में 5 विकेट के नुकसान पर जीत हांसिल की। दूसरे मुकाबले में टीएनबी शिवपुनम एकेडमी के खिलाफ यूथ कॉर्नर ने टॉस जीता और पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का निर्णय लिया। यूथ कार्नर की टीम 20 ओवर में 7 विकेट के नुकसान पर 194 रनों का विशाल स्कोर खड़ा किया। टीएनबी शिवपुनम एकेडमी की टीम 18.5 ओवर में 99 रन बनाकर ऑल आउट हो गई।

