टीएमबीयू:विवि कर रहा गेस्ट फैकल्टी हटाए जाने के मामले की जांच, पद होने के बावजूद हटाए गए तो हो सकेंगे बहाल

भागलपुर34 मिनट पहले
  • 2019 व 2020 में काॅलेजाें से हटाए गए थे 25 गेस्ट फैकल्टी, विवि ने पद नहीं रहने को बनाया था आधार

2019 में बहाल गेस्ट फैकल्टी पद रहने के बावजूद हटाए गए हाेंगे ताे इन्हें दाेबारा बहाल किया जा सकता है। टीएमबीयू मामले की जांच कर रहा है कि गेस्ट फैकल्टी काे हटाने के पीछे क्या कारण थे। पद नहीं रहने के कारण हटाए गए थे ताे दाेबारा माैका नहीं मिलेगा, लेकिन पद रहते हुए हटा दिए गए थे ताे उन्हीं या अन्य काॅलेजाें में फिर बहाल हाे सकेंगे। जनवरी के पहले हफ्ते में बनाई गई जांच कमेटी की शुक्रवार काे भी बैठक हुई। कमेटी जल्द ही टीएमबीयू प्रशासन काे रिपाेर्ट साैंप सकती है। कमेटी पड़ताल कर रही है कि गेस्ट फैकल्टी पद रहने के बाद भी हटा दिए गए थे या बीपीएससी से नियमित शिक्षकाें की नियुक्ति हाेने पर पद नहीं बचे हाेने के कारण हटा दिए गए थे। विवि ने बीपीएससी से पाॅलिटिकल साइंस, इतिहास, हिंदी अाैर उर्दू में असिस्टेंट प्राेफेसर की नियुक्ति हाेने के बाद गेस्ट फैकल्टी काे यह कहकर हटा दिया था कि उनके लिए पद नहीं बचा। पाॅलिटिकल साइंस में 10, इतिहास, में 8, हिंदी में 6 अाैर उर्दू में 1 गेस्ट फैकल्टी काे हटाया गया था।

इन विषयों के शिक्षकों को हटाया गया था
पाॅलिटिकल साइंस : कृष्ण कुमार पासवान, प्रभात कुमार जीबी काॅलेज, नवीन कुमार पासवान मुरारका काॅलेज, सरिता श्रीवास्तव, रवीन्द्र कुमार सबाैर काॅलेज, दीपक कुमार एसएसवी काॅलेज, मतिकांत सिंह पीबीएस काॅलेज, अमृता कुमार एमएएम काॅलेज, रमाकांत पांडेय, संगीता कुमारी बीएन काॅलेज
इतिहास : प्रीति कुमारी टीएनबी, संयुक्ता भारती एसएम काॅलेज, डाॅ. विश्वनाथ मारवाड़ी काॅलेज, निशांत कुमार मुरारका काॅलेज, उत्तम पासवान, विनाेद रंजन जीबी काॅलेज, नीतू कुमारी बीएन काॅलेज, संताेष कुमार पासवान एमएएम काॅलेज
हिन्दी : अमलेंदु कुमार अंजन एसएसवी काॅलेज, मनाेहर कुमार यादव जेपी काॅलेज, राजीव रंजन पीबीएस काॅलेज, नीरज कुमार मिश्र टीएनबी लाॅ काॅलेज, राकेश कुमार झा सबाैर काॅलेज, मंजीत कुमार सिंह मारवाड़ी काॅलेज
उर्दू : वसी हैदर टीएनबी काॅलेज वसी हैदर टीएनबी काॅलेज

